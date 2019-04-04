Powerade State Games High School Soccer Coaches Announced:Danny Villa (High Point Central)/Austin Becke (High Point Christian)

Powerade State Games High School Soccer Coaches Announced

Registration is open and tryouts have begun

DURHAM, North Carolina – The Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 22nd-23rd at the Queens University Sports Complex. Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The Showcase features four boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors (Classes of 2020, 2021, & 2022).

The coaches for each regional team have been selected and are listed below with the head coach listed first and their high school in parentheses:

Girls West – Alexandra Reilly (Garinger), Michael Silverman (Garinger), Jim Caudill (Wilkes Central), Kim Brownlee (Murphy)

Girls South – Danny Villa (High Point Central), Lynn Massey (Bartlett Yancey), Scott Wolfe (Gray Stone Day), Jordan Beck (East Davidson)

Girls North – Colin McDavid (Hoke County), Kate Hill (Smithfield Selma), Joseph Mott (Clayton), Tony Dubois (Broughton)

Girls East – Hastin McGill (Ashley)

Boys West – Josh Honeycutt (Watauga), Curt Rogers (South Iredell), Griffin Kent (Watauga), Sam Crabbe (Watauga)

Boys South – Will Hurley (Mount Airy), John Blake (Ledford), Holden Hurley (Mount Airy), Austin Becke (High Point Christian)

Boys North – Aaron Steel (Knightdale), Michael Pritchard (Cleveland)

Boys East– Sam Lee (JH Rose), John Bridges (South Central)

To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Soccer Showcase, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 33rd annual Powerade State Games begin on June 1st and conclude on June 23rd, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville, and Pineville. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21st at Carowinds. Discounted tickets to the theme park will be available for those participating in the Powerade State Games. The festival will feature free gifts for all athletes including an official Powerade State Games drawstring bag, Powerade State Games towel, Powerade Water Bottle and $10 to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina.