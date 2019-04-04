The Carolina Cobras name Coach Res/Joshua Resignalo as their new Defensive Coordinator

GREENSBORO – The search for a new Defensive Coordinator is over, as the Carolina Cobras have promoted Assistant Coach Joshua Resignalo to the position.

Resignalo has a long and successful history of playing and coaching arena football in various leagues since 2006, beginning after his time as a Marine. As General Manager/Offensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Havoc (now the Carolina Havoc) of the American Arena League, Resignalo led the team to an AAL championship, while also earning General Manager of the Year. Resignalo played an integral role in relocating The Havoc from Atlanta to Florence, South Carolina, while temporarily assuming Head Coaching duties there before joining The Cobras.

Resignalo is no stranger to Defensive Coordinator duties, having been assigned the position in 2013 for the Columbus Lions, in 2014 for the Cape Fear Heroes, and in 2016 for the Triangle Torch.

“We’re both, in a sense, going for back-to-back championships,” mentions Resignalo about his and Head Coach Billy Back’s title quest.

In the off-season, Resignalo looks forward to developing young talent as the Offensive Coordinator for Western Guilford High School’s football team.