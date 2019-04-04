WR Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) will announce which college he will attend on Tuesday April 16
The big announcement comes up on Tuesday April 16 at Dudley High School…
Dudley Panthers’ wide receiver Michael Wyman will announce which college he will attend on that day…
Lots of offers and many feel it might come down to an offer from an SEC school….
He is one of the top high school receivers in the land, and on Tuesday April 16, we will know, where he is going to go….
