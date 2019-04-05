Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/5/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day(Cancellations are coming in)

Cancellations:Baseball…Burlington Williams at Western Guilford is Cancelled…

Carolina Acceleration is ready for you today, with Carmine Pagano, at www.carolinaacceleration.com…Our Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are Grimsley(8-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) in baseball and in softball we are going with, High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2)…“Your Connection to College Coaches” is Next Top Recruits..

Not sure how many of these games will get played today???

High School Baseball:

Piedmont Classical School(1-6/0-1) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-2/3-0) 4pm

Greensboro Day School(6-4/1-2) at Forsyth Country Day(3-3/2-1) 4:30pm

High Point Christian Academy(11-2/4-0) at Calvary Day School(1-6/0-3) 5pm

Vandalia Christian School(2-4/1-3) at Sheets Memorial(3-1/2-0) 5pm

Grimsley(8-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) 7pm

Burlington Williams(5-8/3-5) at Western Guilford(11-2/9-1) 7pm….Cancelled

Eastern Alamance(7-5/5-4) at Northern Guilford(8-3/7-1) 7pm

Eastern Guilford(4-9/2-6) at Asheboro(4-9/2-6) 7pm

Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Caldwell Academy(4-5/1-1) 7pm

Page at High Point Andrews Saturday at 11am

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth Saturday at 11am

WS Reagan at Ragsdale Saturday at 12 Noon

Richmond County at Southeast Guilford Saturday at 3pm

TC Roberson at Wesleyan Christian Academy Saturday at 3pm

Softball Today:

Providence Day(2-3/0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-2/2-0) 4:30pm

Dudley(2-11/1-8) at North Forsyth(9-4/6-2) 5pm

Cornerstone Charter Academy(5-7/2-5) at Chatham Charter(6-2/5-1) 5pm

High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2) 6pm

Eastern Guilford(5-8/4-4) at Asheboro(8-4/7-2) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(10-3/7-1) at Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) 6pm

High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) at Eastern Randolph(12-3/8-0) 6pm

Southeast Guilford(2-12/2-5) at Southern Alamance(11-3/6-2) 7pm