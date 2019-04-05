Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/5/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day(Cancellations are coming in)
Cancellations:Baseball…Burlington Williams at Western Guilford is Cancelled…
Carolina Acceleration is ready for you today, with Carmine Pagano, at www.carolinaacceleration.com…Our Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are Grimsley(8-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) in baseball and in softball we are going with, High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2)…“Your Connection to College Coaches” is Next Top Recruits..
Not sure how many of these games will get played today???
High School Baseball:
Piedmont Classical School(1-6/0-1) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-2/3-0) 4pm
Greensboro Day School(6-4/1-2) at Forsyth Country Day(3-3/2-1) 4:30pm
High Point Christian Academy(11-2/4-0) at Calvary Day School(1-6/0-3) 5pm
Vandalia Christian School(2-4/1-3) at Sheets Memorial(3-1/2-0) 5pm
Grimsley(8-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) 7pm
Burlington Williams(5-8/3-5) at Western Guilford(11-2/9-1) 7pm….Cancelled
Eastern Alamance(7-5/5-4) at Northern Guilford(8-3/7-1) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(4-9/2-6) at Asheboro(4-9/2-6) 7pm
Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Caldwell Academy(4-5/1-1) 7pm
Page at High Point Andrews Saturday at 11am
Mount Tabor at East Forsyth Saturday at 11am
WS Reagan at Ragsdale Saturday at 12 Noon
Richmond County at Southeast Guilford Saturday at 3pm
TC Roberson at Wesleyan Christian Academy Saturday at 3pm
Softball Today:
Providence Day(2-3/0-2) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-2/2-0) 4:30pm
Dudley(2-11/1-8) at North Forsyth(9-4/6-2) 5pm
Cornerstone Charter Academy(5-7/2-5) at Chatham Charter(6-2/5-1) 5pm
High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2) 6pm
Eastern Guilford(5-8/4-4) at Asheboro(8-4/7-2) 6pm
Southwestern Randolph(10-3/7-1) at Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) 6pm
High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) at Eastern Randolph(12-3/8-0) 6pm
Southeast Guilford(2-12/2-5) at Southern Alamance(11-3/6-2) 7pm
