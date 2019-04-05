CAROLINA DYNAMO REBRAND AS NC FUSION U-23’S

The Carolina Dynamo, one of the oldest and most storied USL franchises will rebrand as the North Carolina Fusion U-23’s for their 27th season in 2019. “This is a very exciting time and a brand-new era for the Dynamo now the NC Fusion U-23’s, says Dynamo GM, Scott Zapko. Competing as the NC Fusion U-23’s gives us a direct and very real connection to one of the most established youth clubs in the country and some 6,000 families. Aligning ourselves as part of NC Fusion will also provide additional resources such as increased staff and access to top notch coaches, players and facilities. Look for exciting news to come in the future,” Zapko goes onto add.

“This is a very exciting time for the NC Fusion Club as whole, says Scott Wollaston, NC Fusion Executive Director. Adding both USL League Two & WPSL franchises, provides our membership the opportunity to directly connect to future pro’s and allows us to further expand our program offering,” Wollaston further commented.

The NC Fusion U-23’s will compete in the South Atlantic Division which currently features Lionsbridge FC (Newport News, VA), NCFC U-23’s (Cary, NC), Tobacco Road FC (Durham, NC), Tri-Cities FC (Johnson City, TN), Virginia Beach FC (VA. Beach, VA) & Wake FC (Holly Springs, NC). The 2019 NC Fusion U-23’s will feature former NC Fusion Youth players mixed in with other top college talent from across the country.

All North Carolina Fusion youth players will receive free admission all season long by wearing their jersey to any home game!