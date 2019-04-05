Elon Baseball Continues CAA Play at Towson

TOWSON, Md. – Elon University baseball is looking to continue its strong start in CAA play as the Phoenix (16-13, 5-1) is at Towson this weekend.

COVERAGE

The series will be streamed on the Towson Sports Network and live stats will be available on towsontigers.com/coverage.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon Towson Jr. RH Kyle Brnovich (2-3, 3.86) So. RH Josh Seils (1-4, 3.89) Jr. RH George Kirby (5-0, 2.36) Sr. RH Gavin Weyman (0-5,4.20) So. LH Jared Wetherbee (2-3, 4.29) Fr. LH Oluwasayo Kintunde (0-2, 4.57)

THE SERIES

Elon leads the all-time series 15-3 and has won five straight over the Tigers (3-23, 0-3). The maroon and gold swept Towson last season May 11-13 at Latham Park.

Kyle Brnovich posted eight punch outs and allowed one hit through 7.0 innings as the Phoenix took the opener, 6-1. Elon then secured its first 30-win season since 2013 with a 16-4 final in Game Two. The team was one run shy of tying the program record for runs scored in a CAA game. Additionally, George Kirby became the first nine-win pitcher for Elon since Dylan Clark, also in 2013.

In the series finale, the Phoenix scored six runs in the second inning and held on for a 9-6 victory. Joe Satterfield and Garrett Stonehouse both drove in a pair of runs while Robbie Welhaf threw 5.1 shutout innings and struck out four while allowing four hits.

ABOUT TOWSON

The Tigers are in search of their first win in league play after dropping three games to UNCW on March 22-24. Towson is also looking to snap an 11-game skid and is coming off a close 4-3 loss to George Washington yesterday afternoon. The black and gold came back in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3, but an unearned run in the eighth allowed the Colonials to escape.

Javon Fields and Colin Conroy are batting .298 and .288 respectively to lead the Tigers at the plate. Brad Powers follows with a .230 clip and has hit a team-high three homers. Fields is 6-for-8 on stolen base attempts and Richard Miller (.186) has nine extra-base hits this season. As a team, Towson is hitting .209.

Josh Seils is the team’s Friday starter with a 1-4 mark and 3.89 record in six starts and 34.2 innings. Gavin Weyman (0-5) is expected to get the nod on Saturday, while Oluwasayo Kintunde will pitch on Sunday. David Tiskevics (0-1) has the team’s lone save on the year. Towson’s pitching staff owns a collective 6.28 ERA with opposing hittiers batting .281.

CURRENT ELON STREAKS

Anthony Galason has reached safely in 27 consecutive games with Satterfield right behind him at 24.

ELON ATOP THE STANDINGS

The Phoenix is currently atop the conference standings after earning a 2-1 series win at Charleston on March 22-24 and sweeping James Madison last weekend, March 29-31. William & Mary, Charleston, and Northeastern all follow at 4-2.

ELON IN THE RANKINGS

Through games playes on April 3, Elon is 15th in the nation with a .980 fielding percentage and 25th with 17 sacrifice flies.

Kirby ranks second in the country in strikeout-to-walk-ratio (17.67) and is fourth in walks allowed per nine innings (0.59) and complete games (2). Cam Devanney is fourth with six sac flies and Mason Daniels is sixth with eight starts. Satterfield leads the league in hits (41), batting average (.394), hits per game (1.41), and on base percentage (.508).

UP NEXT

Elon returns home to host Campbell for a 6 p.m. tilt next Tuesday, April 9 at Latham Park.