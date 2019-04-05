Elon Softball Visits College of Charleston in CAA Series

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team heads to South Carolina this weekend as the Phoenix faces College of Charleston for a Colonial Athletic Association series. The series begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 4 p.m. while the series finale is slated for Sunday, April 7, at noon, at the Patriots Point Athletic Complex.

Inside the Series: College of Charleston (CofC leads 30-22)

The Cougars lead the all-time series, 30-22, over the maroon and gold, but the Phoenix won the series last season in Elon, taking two out of three games. Since becoming CAA opponents in 2015, CofC has the slight 7-6 advantage in the all-time meetings over Elon.

Last Time Out

Elon opened the CAA home portion of its schedule with a series victory over in-state foe UNCW last weekend, March 29-30. The Phoenix won the opening game, 2-1, before the Seahawks even up the series with its 6-3 game two victory. Elon claimed a 1-0 shutout win in the series finale to move to 3-3 in the CAA.

Barker Named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

Redshirt junior pitcher Abby Barker was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week, sharing honors with James Madison’s Megan Good on Monday, April 1. Barker helped the Phoenix to its series win over the Seahawks with a pair of complete game, one-hitters. The Granville, Ohio, native posted a 0.00 ERA in 14.0 innings while going 2-0 last week. It was the second time this season Barker was honored with a league weekly award.

Around the Horn

• Elon sits at 3-3 in the CAA standings currently tied for third overall in the league. James Madison and Drexel sit atop with their 5-1 ledger through CAA play.

• As a team, Elon is hitting .251 on the year with 54 doubles, 22 home runs and 134 RBI. The Phoenix is in the top-five of the Colonial Athletic Association in on-base percentage (.349), runs scored (151), RBI (134), doubles (54), homeruns (22) and walks (118).

• Ally Repko leads the CAA in walks with 24. The Broadway, Va., native is also the Phoenix’s leader in slugging percentage (.581) and doubles (10).

• The Phoenix has already surpassed its home run total from last season (20) with its 22 round trippers it has this season. Repko and Callie Horn are tied for the team-lead in homers with four each.

• Six players have driven in 10 or more RBI for the Phoenix so far this season. Rebecca Murray and Repko are tied for the team-lead with 17 each.

• All seven of the Phoenix’s active freshmen has seen time early in the season. Six of those players have had their number called in the lineup with five starting at least 12 out of the 34 games this season.

• In the circle, Elon has posted a 3.57 ERA in 225.2 innings of action. The Phoenix has also struck out 95 batters compared to 111 walks. The Phoenix has also posted 16 complete games and three shutouts.

• Barker leads the Phoenix in the circle this season with a 2.38 ERA in her 97.0 innings of action. She has a 11-5 record with three shutouts on the year.

• Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock surpassed her 200th career win last Friday, March 29, against UNCW. The feat helped Bocock become the third coach in school history with 200 or more wins.

• This season marks the 30th season of Elon softball during its fastpitch era and the 20th at the Division I level.

• The Phoenix’s roster is balanced with seasoned leadership and a renewed depth of talent, featuring seven seniors along with eight newcomers.

• In the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll, the Phoenix was tabbed to finish sixth by the league’s head coaches.

Scouting College of Charleston (17-18, 2-4 CAA)

The Cougars are 17-18 overall on the season and are coming into the series this weekend with a 2-4 mark in the CAA after coming off a setback at Drexel last weekend. College of Charleston has fallen in three of its past four games and is looking for its first CAA series win.

On offense, CofC is hitting .278 and has improved that average to .289 during league games. Four players in Charleston’s main lineup are hitting .300 or better with Yari Felix and her .333 average topping out the Cougars’ batters. Lexee Emanuel has driven in a team-high 20 RBI while also hustling for 10 doubles.

Four players have taken turns toeing the rubber this season for CofC. Overall, the Cougars’ pitching staff has a 4.12 ERA in 233.0 innings of action. Izzy Berouty has seen the most time in the circle for CofC with 22 appearances and a 4.61 ERA in 65.1 innings.

On Deck

The Phoenix returns to the home confines of Hunt Softball Park to host Delaware in another CAA series next weekend, April 13-14.