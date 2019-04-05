Elon Track and Field to Host Phoenix Invitational on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team hosts its lone regular-season home meet this Saturday, April 6, with the Phoenix Invitational at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. with track events to follow at 1 p.m.

MEET INFO

Follow the Action

Keep up with the action of the meet via live results by going to the women’s track and field schedule page at elonphoenix.com. Other updates of the meet will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonXCTF. A full recap of the day will be posted on elonphoenix.com following the conclusion of the meet.

Meet Info

Elon will welcome 25 teams and close to 800 athletes to the meet. Among some of the notable schools scheduled to have competitors at the meet includes Campbell, College of Charleston, High Point, Longwood, North Carolina A&T, NC State and Winthrop.

The Phoenix will have 34 individual entries in 16 events along with its 4×100 and 4×400-meter relay teams scheduled to compete on Saturday.

Senior Recognition

The Phoenix will recognize its senior members of the women’s cross country and track and field team along with the men’s cross country program at the meet. The 15 student-athletes expected to be honored are below:

Men’s Cross Country

Nick Ciolkowski

Michael Germinario

Cooper Jansson

Josh Kruppa

Colton Lawson

Greg Paugh

Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field

Katie Arbogast

Ellie Bennett

Lauren Brzozowski

Coralea Geraniotis

Meagan Henderson

Nicole Karabas

Desiree Ross

Natacha Savioz

Chelsea Smith

Last Time Out

The Phoenix last competed at the Raleigh Relays last weekend, March 29-30, at NC State. Coralea Geraniotis set a new personal-record in the 10,000-meters as the Orleans, Mass, native ran a time of 35:17.85.

In the 200-meters, Lauren Brzozowski was fourth overall in the 200-meters with her personal-record time of 24.49. That time moves her to the third-best performance in school history. She later helped the Phoenix’s 4×100-meter relay team including Jordan Haywood, Alex Tudor and Moira O’Malley run a time of 46.70, breaking into the Phoenix’s top-five performance list while finishing fifth overall.

Top Marks in the CAA

Several members of the Phoenix have made their mark on the Colonial Athletic Association’s performance list in their respective events. Melissa Anastasakis (1,500-meters – 4:27.21) and Tudor (long jump – 19′ 0″ (5.79m)) hold the top spots in the league for the Phoenix in their respective events. Overall, Elon has 11 performances in the CAA top-five of their respective events.

Elon to Host the 2019 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The Phoenix will host the 2019 CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 3-4. It will be the second time that Elon will hosts the CAA Championships at its home facility. The last time the team hosted the championship meet in 2016, the program successfully defended its league title by posting a conference program-record 193 points at the meet – the most points at the CAA Championships since 2005.

On Deck

The Phoenix will have members compete at the Charlotte Invitational and at the North Carolina A&T Invite next weekend, April 12-13.