Harbaugh and Ragsdale Tiger Softball/ A Tribute to Excellence

from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director:

HARBAUGH AND RAGSDALE TIGER SOFTBALL A STEADY CLIMB TO EXCELLENCE

Metaphorically, I will often allude to the wonderful head football coaches for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and the University of Michigan Wolverines, John and Jim Harbaugh respectively.

At Ragsdale High School, we’ve landed the best Harbaugh of them all! In my cherished 30 years here, there is nothing that has brought me more joy and honor than to observe how our Diamond R Tiger Softball program has catapulted to excellence under the fantastic leadership of our head coach, Coach Megan Harbaugh!

Coach Harbaugh, along with Coach Fuqua: it is an incredible joy to be a part of such a well-coached team, a team who brings energy, enthusiasm, and fundamental Softball every time we’re under the lights!

I’m extremely PROUD of our young ladies, how they play and how they represent Ragsdale High School and the Diamond R!

Thank you both, Coach Harbaugh and Coach Fuqua, for the incredibly positive impact you make on our athletes and our Ragsdale Tiger Family every day!

Brian Herndon