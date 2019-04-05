High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals:Any scores for us on this wet Friday Night?/Hoppers win in rain at FNB Field, 6-0 victory with Kinneman(N.C. State) 2-4/Triple/2 RBI/Caldwell topped WCD, 10-8(Eagles got it done!)

Credit Caldwell Academy the Eagles played baseball and won tonight/today:Caldwell Academy 10, Westchester Country Day 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCDHS 0 0 0 0 2 5 1 8 - - Caldwell Academy 3 6 1 0 0 0 - 10 - -

Any scores for us tonight??? Did we have any games played on the local high school and softball scene tonight? We will visit MaxPreps.com, but we have the feeling that most all of the games got canned/cancelled tonight…

The Greensboro Grasshoppers did get their game in and the team moved to (2-0) on the new 2019 season, with the Hoppers’ 6-0 victory over the Hagerstown Suns…Hoppers saw their right fielder Brett Kinneman, from N.C. State, go 2-4 with a Triple and 2 RBI…After his 2-4 night on Thursday, which saw Kinneman go 2-4, with a two-run HR and a two-run Double, Kinneman has begun the season with a single, a Double, a Triple and a Home Run, plus 6 RBI and he has gone 4-8 at the plate, for his early .500 batting average….

The Hoppers Osvaldo Bido got the win for Greensboro and he worked 5 Innings, giving up no runs on just one hit, plus he struck out 3 Suns batters and walked none…The rainy Friday night attendance was 2,814 and the two teams, the Hoppers and Suns will meet again, for Game Three of the series on Saturday night at 7pm, at FNB/First National Bank Field….

Solid start to the new baseball season for the GSO Hoppers…Hoppers go 6-7-1/Suns go 0-3-4..Those four errors hurt the Hagerstown Suns and their starting pitcher Tim Cate, was very strong striking out 7 Hoppers, in 4 2/3’s innings…Among the four runs vs. Cate, three of them were unearned…Cate deserved a better fate, on this date, but it was getting late, with a 15-minute rain delay and I am happy for the Hoppers and their second win of the 2019 season…

Hoppers six runs on 7 hits and one error, Suns 0 runs on three hits and four errors….

If you have more to say on the Hoppers and their start, leave it here…Go to www.gsohoppers.com to listen to the games…

These high school baseball games are set for Saturday:

Page at High Point Andrews Saturday at 11am

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth Saturday at 11am

Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance 12 Noon

WS Reagan at Ragsdale Saturday at 12 Noon

Richmond County at Southeast Guilford Saturday at 3pm

TC Roberson at Wesleyan Christian Academy Saturday at 3pm