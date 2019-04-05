Ragsdale High School announces Cancellations for Friday April 5

Posted by Press Release on April 5, 2019 at 10:37 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

The following athletic events scheduled for today (Friday, April 5) at Ragsdale have been cancelled:

JV Baseball (HP Central @ Ragsdale)- Cancelled
Women’s Lacrosse (Page @ Ragsdale) – Cancelled
Varsity Softball (Northwest Guilford @ Ragsdale) – Cancelled

from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics….

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top