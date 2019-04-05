Ragsdale High School announces Cancellations for Friday April 5
The following athletic events scheduled for today (Friday, April 5) at Ragsdale have been cancelled:
JV Baseball (HP Central @ Ragsdale)- Cancelled
Women’s Lacrosse (Page @ Ragsdale) – Cancelled
Varsity Softball (Northwest Guilford @ Ragsdale) – Cancelled
from Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Director of Athletics….
