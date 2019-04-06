Adcock, Roberts Go Deep as Elon Baseball Phoenix Wins 9-1

TOWSON, Md. – Ty Adcock and Jack Roberts both hit three-run home runs and Kyle Brnovich held Towson to one run through seven innings as Elon University baseball cruised to a 9-1 win in Friday’s series opener at John B. Schuerholz Park.

Brnovich struck out 10 and gave up the one unearned run on two hits and three walks. Dean McCarthy recorded three punch outs in 1.1 innings of relief, and Roberts pitched the final two outs of the game.

Four Elon batters posted multi-hit efforts at the plate: Matt Oldham and Adam Spurlin both went 2-for-3, Nick Cicci hit 3-for-4, and Joe Satterfield finished 2-for-5 with a double.

How It Happened: Elon jumped out to a quick 3-0 advantage in the top of the first. With two outs and runners on the corners, Adcock hammered an 0-1 offering to left field. The Phoenix (17-13, 6-1 CAA) then added a run in the second as Cicci scored from third on a Tyler Stanley sacrifice fly to left.

The maroon and gold pulled away with five more in the fourth. After a pair of hits to left put runners on the corner, Roberts pummeled the first pitch he saw to make it a 7-0 game. Stanley then walked, took second on an Anthony Galason single, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came around on a balk. Oldham was able to reach on an error by the Towson second baseman and Galason touched home for Elon’s final tally of the day.

Towson finally countered in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and a runner on first, Elon tried to get the force at second threw the ball into right field. The error allowed the runner to reach third, and a wild pitch brought him home.

Notes: Roberts’ long ball marked the first of his career…Elon is currently the only team in the CAA with three players with at least five homers…The win marked the sixth straight against the Tigers…The win also marks the sixth straight win in league play for the Phoenix…Elon had the most batters with multiple hits since it’s March 16 win at Western Carolina…The maroon and gold have hit six homers in the last four conference games…Brnovich has earned the decision in all three of his CAA starts this season…McCarthy struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

On Deck: Game Two in the series is scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.