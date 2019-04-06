Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/6/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day

High School Baseball Today and most all of the games are scheduled for the daytime hours….We get started with first-pitches coming in at 11am…Carmine is ready for you at Carolina Acceleration , where “Hard Work Pays Off”, and our Next Top Recruits Games of the Day look like Northern Guilford(8-3/7-1) at Eastern Alamance(7-5/5-4), Richmond County(12-3) at Southeast Guilford(10-4) and the TC Roberson(10-3) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-3) games….Next Top Recruits, “Your Connection to College Coaches”…

Here is the slate at the plate, for this date(4/6/19) and we did not see any softball games for today, but we will look again(Found WS Reagan at SWG softball)….Greensboro Grasshoppers home tonight at 7pm vs. the Hagerstown Suns at 7pm and if you can’t get to the game, be sure to listen on www.gsohoppers.com….Click on Listen Now….

High School Baseball for Today:

Page at High Point Andrews 11am

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth Saturday 11am

Northern Guilford(8-3/7-1) at Eastern Alamance(7-5/5-4) 12 Noon…..MaxPreps has this scheduled as a Doubleheader, with Game One at Noon, and Game Two at 3pm…

WS Reagan at Ragsdale 12 Noon

Richmond County(12-3) at Southeast Guilford(10-4) 3pm

TC Roberson(10-3) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-3) Saturday 3pm

Softball Today:

WS Reagan(7-5) at Southwest Guilford(9-5) 11am….Checked out all of the Softball schools and this is the only game we found for today….