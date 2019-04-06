Records Highlight No. 24 High Point WLAX’s 26-3 Win over Presbyterian on Senior Day

• HPU tied the Big South record for goals in a single game with 26

• The Panthers also broke conference records for assists (20), points (46) and draw controls (26)

• Sophomore Abby Hormes set a career high with 10 points on four goals and six assists

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 24 High Point University women’s lacrosse had a record-breaking day as the Panthers defeated Presbyterian, 26-3, Saturday afternoon (April 6) at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers’ 26 goals were a single-game school record and tied the Big South record. High Point (9-4, 3-0 Big South) also set Big South and school records for assists (20), points (46) and draw controls (26).

“Today was a great team win and a great way to celebrate our senior class,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “This graduating class has accomplished so much and set the bar high for future players. I will miss every one of them, but I’m so excited to see what the next part of the season holds for them.”

Sophomore Abby Hormes set a career high with 10 points, tied for the second-most points in single-game HPU history. Hormes scored four goals and added a career-high six assists.

Senior Emory Gaeng tied a career high with six points on three goals and three assists, while fellow senior Maggie Williams, playing in her first game this season, posted a career-high six points with a goal and five assists. Senior Allie Little tied her career high with five points on four goals and an assist.

Junior Ashley Britton scored a hat trick, while seniors Samantha Herman and Valerie Pelling and freshman Emma Genovese each scored two goals.

Of the school-record 26 draw controls, Hormes collected seven, while redshirt junior Meredith Chapman recorded six.

In goal, sophomore Sarah Zeto made two saves in the first half, while junior Jill Rall made three saves in the second half.

Madison Berg led PC (1-12, 0-3) with three points on a goal and two assists.

The Panthers return to action Wednesday when they host Campbell. First draw at Vert Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.