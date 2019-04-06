from Brian Herndon, Director of Athletics, at Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, N.C.:

WALKER AND RAGSDALE TIGER DIAMOND R WRESTLING A TESTIMONY IN GREATNESS

A huge applause goes out to head Ragsdale Tiger Wrestling Coach, Coach Lewis Walker, our Tiger Wrestling Coaching Staff, and our dynamically hard working, relentless Ragsdale Tiger Wrestlers.

Coach Walker took over the reins at a very challenging time for Diamond R Wrestling.

Under Coach Walker’s watch, our Tiger Wrestlers have soared to the top, and are year in and year out among the elite high school Wrestling programs in the state of North Carolina.

Below is a year to year record of Tiger Wrestling under the leadership of Coach Walker and his staff. Great job, Ragsdale Tiger Wrestling, for the hard work, sweat, integrity, and determination you put in to creating this fantastic level of excellence!

Ragsdale Tiger Wrestling Record Over the Years

2012-13—11-16

2013-14—28-7

2014-15—22-8

2015-16—35-2

2016-17—33-4

2017-18—41-1

2018-19—24-5

Total:194-43