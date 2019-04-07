Big Innings Propel Greensboro College Pride Softball To Doubleheader Sweep of LaGrange On Senior Day

Big Innings Propel Pride To Doubleheader Sweep of LaGrange On Senior Day

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College softball team swept the Panthers of LaGrange College on senior day Sunday.

The Pride took the opening game 12-3 in six innings before winning the finale 8-0 in five innings.

Prior to the start of Game 2, Greensboro recognized seniors Daisy Martin, Hunter McMillion, and Maddy Wetherholt.

Game One

Greensboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Hanna Stackhouse single to center field before Cassie Collins extended the Pride lead with a double to left center field.

After striking for three runs in the first, Greensboro tacked on another run in the second inning before extending their lead to 8-0 with four runs in the third.

Martin got the third inning scoring going with a single to left field before McMillion hit a bases loaded triple down the right field line.

With Greensboro holding on to the eight-run advantage, LaGrange kept the game going with three runs in the fifth, but the Pride scored for more runs in the sixth to secure the nine-run victory. Allyson Loy recorded the first RBI of the inning before Jordan Deaton plated Loy with a double left center.

Following the Deaton double, Wetherholt struck a bases clearing triple to right center field to end the game.

Wetherholt, who picked up the win in the pitching circle finished with two hits and two RBIs in the game, while Worthy, Loy, and Deaton had two hits.

Game Two

Greensboro got the scoring started with a two-run second inning after Lilly Baucom hit a 2 RBI double to left center field.

The Pride was then able to extend their lead to 6-0 with a four-run third inning before closing out the game with a two-run fifth.

In the third, Martin placed a two RBI double into right center field before Baucom tallied her second two RBI hit of the game.

Baucom was not done racking up the RBIs as she recorded two more in the fifth on a single to right field.

Cheyanne Cox earned her eighth win of the season and recorded four strikeouts.

The Pride will return to action Wednesday when they host Mary Baldwin College in a USA South doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. That doubleheader was scheduled to take place Tuesday but was moved due to the threat of inclement weather.

For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.