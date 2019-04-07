College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 9, Roanoke 0
Salem, Va. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team captured its fifth-straight win Sunday with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Roanoke College.
The Quakers (8-4, 7-2 ODAC) claimed all nine matches in straight sets to drop Roanoke to 6-9 (4-4 ODAC).
Guilford started the contest by winning all three doubles matches. Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory made quick work of Roanoke’s Jack Fishwick and Grayson White, 8-0, in the first-doubles contest. Tim Thompson and Kai Glass won the third-doubles match, 8-2, over the Maroons’ Thomas Hodges and Michael Morrell. The closest doubles match was at the second flight where Guilford’s Jay Montague and Joe Horne claimed an 8-5 triumph over Roanoke’s Jack Doriss and Alston Martin.
The Quakers also won all six singles matches. Robb handled White, 6-3, 6-0, at first singles. Guilford’s Gregory stopped Fishwick at second singles, 6-1, 6-2. The closest singles match was at fifth singles where Tim Thompson took out the Maroons’ Alston Martin, 6-4, 6-1.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers visit league-rival Emory & Henry College Saturday (4/13) at 2:00 p.m.
Tennis Match Results
Guilford vs Roanoke
Apr 07, 2019 at Salem, Va.
(Elizabeth Campus)
Guilford 9, Roanoke 0
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Grayson White (RC) 6-3, 6-0
2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Jack Fishwick (RC) 6-1, 6-2
3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Jack Doriss (RC) 6-2, 6-2
4. Jay Montague (GC) def. Thomas Hodges (RC) 6-1, 6-1
5. Tim Thompson (GC) def. Alston Martin (RC) 6-4, 6-1
6. Logan Glass (GC) def. Michael Morrell (RC) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Elijah Gregory/Mason Robb (GC) def. Jack Fishwick/Grayson White (RC) 8-0
2. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) def. Jack Doriss/Alston Martin (RC) 8-5
3. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) def. Thomas Hodges/Michael Morrell (RC) 8-2
Match Notes:
Guilford 8-4, 7-2 ODAC
Roanoke 6-9, 4-4 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
T-2:00
A-50
