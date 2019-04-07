Elon Track and Field Earns Six Wins at Phoenix Invitational

ELON, N.C. – In its lone regular-season home meet of the outdoor season, the Elon University women’s track and field team picked up six wins and had several other standout performances at the Phoenix Invitational on Saturday, April 6, at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex.

RESULTS

Alex Tudor took medalist honors in the triple jump, leaping a distance of 39′ 8.75″ (12.11m). She moves into the program’s top-five performance list in the event. The freshman was also a member of the 4×100-meter relay team that clocked a time of 46.45 along with Jordan Haywood, Moira O’Malley and Lauren Brzozowski to win that event. That time sits second all-time in school history.

The Phoenix swept the podium in the 400-meters as Katie Arbogast came across the line first with her time of 55.65. Brzozowski was next at 56.03 while Natacha Savioz was third overall with her time of 57.82.

Chelsea Smith won the 800-meters as the senior ran a time of 2:13.68. Lauren Lynch took the victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning with a time of 12:11.15. Elon won the 4×400-meter relay with the quartet of Arbogast, Meagan Henderson, Tessa DiPierdomenico and Brzozowski running a time of 3:51.11.

In the hammer throw, Skylar Barthelmes was the runner-up with a season-best throw of 169′ 9″ (51.75m). Charlotte Bradsher was sixth overall in the event as she threw a personal-best mark of 159′ 10″ (48.71m).

Tudor was the runner-up in the long jump, posting a best leap of 18′ 5″ (5.61m). Elyse King was sixth with her jump of 17′ 9.5″ (5.42m) – a new personal-best for the sophomore. Nicole Karabas set a new personal-best in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11′ 6″ (3.52m) and finishing fifth overall.

The Phoenix had three top-10 finishers in the discus throw. Kristine Strazdite led the maroon and gold with her fourth-place standing and a throw of 152′ 9″ (46.56m). Kathleen Collins was fifth at 152′ 1″ (46.35m) and Barthelmes was seventh at 143′ 4″ (43.69m).

O’Malley was second in the high jump with a cleared height of 5′ 5.25″ (1.66m). That is a new personal-best for the sophomore. Melody Burke was third with her height of 5′ 3.25″ (1.61m). Strazdite led Elon in the shot put with a mark of 42′ 11.75″ (13.10m) while Barthelmes was eighth at 40′ 6″ (12.34m).

Haywood was third in the 100-meters with a time of 12.20 while Tudor was fourth at 12.33. Haywood also ran a new season-best time in the 200-meters at 24.93 and finished third overall. Brzozowski led the Phoenix in the race with her time of 24.87, good as the runner-up.

Haywood concluded her day with a fifth-place standing in the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 14.62. Henderson was the top finisher for Elon in the 400-meter hurdles with her time of 1:03.13 in fourth.

On Deck

The Phoenix splits for meets next weekend, April 12-13, with groups heading to the Charlotte Invitational and the North Carolina A&T Invite.