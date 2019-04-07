Elon Women’s Tennis Tops South Carolina State on Senior Day

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis earned a 5-2 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Senior Day, April 6, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Prior to the match, the Phoenix recognized its three-member senior class of Montana Moore, Maria Paraja and Suzanne Zenoni.

The senior class finished with a perfect 5-0 combined singles and doubles record on the day. Elon jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after taking the doubles point and the first two singles matches, which included Paraja’s win on court two. Although South Carolina State battled back with two singles wins to make it a 3-2 Phoenix lead, Moore clinched the Senior Day win on court six to give Elon the decisive 4-2 advantage. Zenoni completed the win a victory on court one.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way our team battled to get a great win on Senior Day,” said head coach Elizabeth Anderson. “We’re so proud of our seniors and everything they have accomplished with our program. We can’t wait to see them continue to lead us as we look to finish the season strong heading into the conference tournament. We’d like to thank all of the families of our seniors for their support of the program.”

The Phoenix improves to 11-10 overall and 5-4 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center with the win. South Carolina State falls to 11-4 overall with the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix cruised to a 1-0 lead by taking the doubles point as both No. 3 and No. 2 positions earned 6-1 victories. After Zenoni and Olivia Archer took court three, Uma Nayar and Nicole Shiau clinched the point for the Phoenix on court two. Elon’s No. 1 doubles match went unfinished after the point was clinched. Paraja and Alex Koniaev led 5-1 and had a 40-0 advantage in the seventh game before the match was called.

In singles action, Paraja was the first to finish as she sailed past Ikram Rassif 6-2, 6-0 on court two. Archer then picked up her team-high 13th win of the season with her 6-3, 6-0 win at the No. 4 position to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead.

South Carolina State battled back with two straight singles wins to cut Elon’s lead to 3-2, claiming wins on courts five and three. Undaunted, Moore clinched the match for the Phoenix fighting back to win in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Jenna Hautem. Zenoni then completed the 5-2 victory battling back from a close first-let setback to earn a 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 6-0 win on the top court.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix returns to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 7, to host CAA foe College of Charleston at 1 p.m.

Elon 5, South Carolina State 2

Apr 6, 2019 at Elon, N.C. (Jimmy Powell Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) def. MIHAJILOVIC,Andjela (SCSUW) 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 6-0

2. Maria Paraja (ELON) def. RASSIF,Ikram (SCSUW) 6-2, 6-0

3. PATNAIK,Lasya (SCSUW) def. Uma Nayar (ELON) 7-5, 6-4

4. Olivia Archer (ELON) def. MURALI,Divya (SCSUW) 6-3, 6-0

5. BENDAHHOU,Zainab (SCSUW) def. Sofia Edo (ELON) 6-3, 6-4

6. Montana Moore (ELON) def. HAUTEM,Jenna (SCSUW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Maria Paraja/Alex Koniaev (ELON) vs. BENDAHHOU,Zainab/PATNAIK,Lasya (SCSUW) 5-1, unfinished

2. Nicole Shiau/Uma Nayar (ELON) def. MURALI,Divya/HAUTEM,Jenna (SCSUW) 6-1

3. Olivia Archer/Suzanne Zenoni (ELON) def. MIHAJILOVIC,Andjela/RASSIF,Ikram (SCSUW) 6-1

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,4,5,3,6,1)