Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 4/8-4/13/19:Baseball Tuesday, Thursday and Friday/Softball Tuesday, Thursday, Friday/Track Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
04/08/19 Monday Golf V Men’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Southwestern Randolph
04/08/19 Monday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:30 PM Glenn
04/08/19 Monday Soccer V Women’s H 7:00 PM Glenn
04/08/19 Monday Lacrosse V Men’s H 7:00 PM Burlington Williams SEHS Stadium
04/09/19 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Quad Meet Asheboro, SG, EG @ SE
04/09/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Eastern Guilford SE Baseball Field
04/09/19 Tuesday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford SE Softball Field
04/09/19 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Eastern Guilford SE Baseball Field
04/10/19 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Western Guilford
04/10/19 Wednesday Soccer JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance
04/10/19 Wednesday Lacrosse JV Women’s H 5:00 PM East Forsyth
04/10/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Forsyth Country Day
04/10/19 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
04/10/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:30 PM East Forsyth SEHS Stadium
04/11/19 Thursday Golf V Men’s A TBA Mid-Piedmont Conference Mid Piedmont Conference Tournament
04/11/19 Thursday Track MS Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM OPEN DATE
04/11/19 Thursday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Southwestern Randolph High
04/11/19 Thursday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
04/11/19 Thursday Softball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
04/11/19 Thursday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
04/12/19 Friday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Southern Guilford SE Baseball Field
04/12/19 Friday Softball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southern Guilford
04/12/19 Friday Lacrosse JV Women’s H 5:30 PM Northwest Guilford
04/12/19 Friday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Providence Grove High School
04/12/19 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro
04/12/19 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Softball Field
04/12/19 Friday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Southern Guilford SE Baseball Field
04/12/19 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s H 7:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
04/13/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s H 9:00 AM TBA Bill Carver Invitational
