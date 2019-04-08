Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/8/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day with Grimsley at Page baseball/High Point Central at Page softball

*****Not a packed schedule today but, we do have some key games, and some key workouts for those off-season football players going on now over at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano…Carolina Acceleration, “Where Hard Work Pay Off”….*****

Key games today from Next Top Recruits, “Your Connection To College Coaches”…

Next Top Recruits, Top Games of the day, with baseball going Grimsley(9-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2)…This is a make-up game rained out from last Friday, and Grimsley topped Page, 10-6 last Tuesday and today you may get to see the C.J. Neese(Grimsley HS) vs. Jake Knapp(Page HS) pitching matchup….Softball Game of the Day we have is, High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2)….

Baseball Today:

Eastern Guilford(4-9/2-6) at Asheboro(4-9/2-6) 6pm

High Point Christian Academy(12-2/4-0) at Westchester Country Day(2-2/0-2) 6:30pm

Grimsley(9-5/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) 7pm

Middle School Baseball:

Kernodle(6-1) at Northwest Guilford 4:45

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Hickory Crawdads(3-1) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(3-1) 7pm

You can listen to the games on www.gsohoppers.com….

Softball Today:

High Point Central(8-4/3-2) at Page(8-4/3-2) 6pm

Northwest Guilford(10-1/5-0) at Rasdale(5-7/1-3) 6pm

Eastern Guilford(5-8/4-4) at Asheboro(8-4/7-2) 6pm

Southwest Guilford(9-5/8-1) at Mount Tabor(2-11/2-7) 7pm