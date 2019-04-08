Elon Baseball: Brnovich and Galason Earn CAA Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Brnovich has been named the CAA’s Pitcher of the Week and Anthony Galason is the Rookie of the Week, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon, April 8.

A native of Milton, Ga., Brnovich improved to 3-3 on the season last Friday at Towson. The right-hander didn’t allow an earned run, struck out 10, and gave up two hits across 7.0 complete innings. He retired the first eight batters he faced, with his effort helping the Phoenix to a 9-1 series-opening win. Brnovich lowered his ERA to 3.31, leads the conference with 65 strikeouts, and is holding opposing hitters to a .169 average.

Galason went 7-for-18 (.389) on the week with a home run, four doubles, three RBIs, and four runs. The effort helped the Phoenix earn its fourth straight series win and third consecutive CAA series win. A Colts Neck, N.J. native, the freshman hit 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers. He followed with another multi-hit effort in Sunday’s series finale, going 3-for-5 with a late three-run homer, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs, and a walk. It was his first career long ball while his three hits marked a season high. He has now reached in 30 straight games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

The distinctions mark the fourth and fifth of the season for Elon. George Kirby was named Pitcher of the Week outright on Feb. 19 and 26. The Rye, N.Y. native then received Co-Pitcher of the Week on March 12.

Elon is back home this Tuesday, April 9 as the Phoenix hosts Campbell for a 6 p.m. game at Latham Park.