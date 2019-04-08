Elon Softball’s White Tabbed CAA Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University softball freshman Megan White was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday, April 8.

White tied the team-lead honors with her .500 batting average over the weekend in the Phoenix’s CAA series win at College of Charleston. The Creedmoor, N.C., native had multi-hit efforts in two out of the three games and also had her third homerun of the season against the Cougars on Sunday, April 7. She also recorded eight putouts and had a 1.000 fielding percentage from the catcher position.

White becomes the third Elon player to garner CAA Rookie of the Week honors this season. Allie Eith (Feb. 12) and Keagan Goldwait (Feb. 26) were also rewarded by the league office earlier this season.

Elon returns to action this weekend to host Delaware in a three-game CAA set at Hunt Softball Park. The series is scheduled to start with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m.