Elon Women’s Golf Wins Individual and Team Titles at Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate

MORGANTON, N.C. – Elon University women’s golf swept the awards at the 2019 Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate as Adel Vadkerti earned the individual title and the Phoenix won the team trophy Monday, April 8. Appalachian State hosted the two-day tournament at the Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club.

RESULTS

It marks the first career tournament win for Vadkerti and the first team win for the maroon and gold since the Phoenix won the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate on March 29, 2016.

A sophomore from Komarom, Hungary, Vadkerti went one-over on the day with a 73 and finished with an even 144. Elon’s A team, entering the day tied for second, turned in a 299 to combine for a two-day total of 609. Longwood took second with a 622 and Gardner-Webb was third at 623. Elon’s B team tied for fourth with a score of 625.

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurelia Hamm moved up in the standings, posting a three-over 75 to finish fourth with a 152. Cosette Anderosn tied for fifth with a nine-over 153, while Katherine Reilly and Isabella Abdullah both carded a 156 to tie for 13th. Audrey Kennett and Haley Bookholdtboth shot 157 to tie for 18th. Rounding out the scores for the Phoenix were Sophoa Mancuso with a 159, Rae Spears at 161, and Faith Francioso at 169.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will travel to Southport, N.C. on April 12-14 to compete in the 2019 CAA Conference Championships, held at St. James Plantation.

Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate

April 7-8 | Morganton, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Elon (310-299–609) +33

2. Longwood (309-313–622) +46

3. Gardner-Webb (313-310–623) +47

T4. Elon (B) (312-313–625) +49

T4. Appalachian State (310-315–625) +49

6. Wofford (314-312–626) +50

7. USC Upstate (319-309–628) +52

8. Western Carolina (321-330–651) +75

9. Sandhills CC (353-335–688) +112

Elon Individuals

1. Adel Vadkerti (71-73–144) E

4. Aurelia Hamm (77-75–152) +8

T5. Cosette Anderson (77-76–153) +9

T13. Katherine Reilly (83-73–156) +12

T13. Isabella Abdullah (78-78–156) +12

T18. Audrey Kennett (77-80–157) +13

T18. Haley Bookholdt (79-78–157) +13

T23. Sophia Mancuso (80-79–159) +15

T29. Rae Spears (81-80–161) +17

42. Faith Francioso (87-82–169) +25