Elon Women’s Golf’s Vadkerti Atop the Leaderboard at Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate

MORGANTON, N.C. – It was a good first day to the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate as Adel Vadkerti leads the field and Elon University women’s golf is tied for second place. The tournament is hosted by Appalachian State at the Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club.

RESULTS

Elon’s A team combined for a 310 and is even with the host Mountaineers. Longwood has the narrow lead at 309. Elon’s B team is also in the chase with a 312, good for fourth place.

HIGHLIGHTS

Vadkerti shot a one-under 71 in the opening round and is one stroke ahead of Longwood’s Diana Domenech. Cosette Anderson, Aurelia Hamm, and Audrey Kennett each carded a five-over 77 to tie for eighth. Isabella Abdullah is tied for 14th with a 78, Haley Bookholdt has a 79, Sophia Mancuso an 80, and Rae Spears posted an 81. Katherine Reilly and Faith Francioso round out the scores for the maroon and gold with an 83 and 87, respectively.

UP NEXT

Elon wraps up its regular season tomorrow with the final round of the Intercollegiate.

Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate

April 7-8 | Morganton, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Longwood (309) +21

T2. Appalachian State (310) +22

T2. Elon (310) +22

4. Elon (B) (312) +24

5. Gardner-Webb (313) +25

6. Wofford (314) +26

7. USC Upstate (319) +31

8. Western Carolina (321) +33

9. Sandhills CC (353) +65

Elon Individuals

1. Adel Vadkerti (71) -1

T8. Cosette Anderson (77) +5

T8. Aurelia Hamm (77) +5

T8. Audrey Kennett (77) +5

T14. Isabella Abdullah (78) +6

T22. Haley Bookholdt (79) +7

T27. Sophia Mancuso (80) +8

T29. Rae Spears (81) +9

T37. Katherine Reilly (83) +11

45. Faith Francioso (87) +15