No Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball Tonight due to the rain/storms:Hoppers and Hickory Crawdads will play Two on Tuesday
from the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ website at www.gsohoppers.com:
Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game (4/8) has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 9. Gates will open at 5:00pm and the first pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:30pm (two 7-inning games). Tickets from the 4/8 game can be exchanged for any 2019 regular season Hoppers home game (based on availability).
The Hoppers and Crawdads will do two on Tuesday….Game One first-pitch comes in at 5:30pm…..
(Tuesday Doubleheader)
