Southern Alamance High School Athletics for the Week of 4/8-4/13/19

Monday, April 08

TBA Boys Varsity Golf OPEN DATE @ India Valley GC Away

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Williams HS Away

4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Chatham Central High School Home

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Asheboro High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Southwest Guilford High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Asheboro High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Chatham Central High School Home

7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Eastern Randolph High School Away

Tuesday, April 09

TBA Boys Varsity Golf OPEN DATE Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference

Championship @ ACC GC Away

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Eastern Guilford High School Away

Wednesday, April 10

TBA Boys Varsity Tennis Asheboro High School Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Tournament Away

5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Orange High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southeast Guilford High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Glenn High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Glenn High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southeast Guilford High School Home

6:45 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Orange High School Away

Thursday, April 11

TBA Coed Varsity Track Asheboro High School Away

5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Northern High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Jordan Matthews High School Home

7:00PM Girls Varsity Soccer Northern High School Home

Friday, April 12

4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Eastern Guilford High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Lacrosse Northern Guilford High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Eastern Guilford High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Eastern Guilford High School Away

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Northern Guilford High School Away

Saturday, April 13

No events scheduled