Wrestling Fan attacks Bret “The Hitman” Hart at WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony:Video shows fan entering ring/stage area and tackling Hart

Check out this clip from Saturday night’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, where a CRAZY fan rushes into the ring/stage area and tackles Bret “The Hitman” Hart, as Hart is making his induction speech…

The charged up fan takes Bret and Natayla Hart to the canvas, and security and other wrestlers rush in and get the crazy fan out the ring…..They are saying Hart may have injured his hip, but the crazy fan may suffer much more damage, after all of the smoke has cleared…

