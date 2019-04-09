Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today:Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day, Take your Pick
We will have a few more details for your later on in the morning, we just wanted to get this schedule started for you early, so you can dive on in…….
Baseball Today/Tuesday:
Westchester Country Day at High Point Christian Academy 3:30pm
Cornerstone Charter at River Mill 4pm
Greensboro Day School at Ravenscroft 5pm
Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale 6pm
High Point Central at Page 6pm
Providence Grove at Grimsley 6pm
Asheboro at Southern Guilford 6pm
Forsyth Country Day at Wesleyan Christian Academy 6pm
Calvary Day at Caldwell Academy 6:30pm
Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford 7pm
WS Parkland at Western Guilford 7pm….Senior Night for the Western Guilford Hornets… The festivities will begin at 6:15 PM with a celebration of the seniors, followed by the game vs. Parkland at 7:00. If the weather does not cooperate, everything will move to Wednesday.
McMichael at Northern Guilford 7pm
North Forsyth at Southwest Guilford 7pm
Mount Tabor at Dudley 7pm
Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford 7pm
Trinity at High Point Andrews 7pm
East Forsyth at Davie County 7pm
Softball Today/Tuesday:
Cornerstone Charter at River Mill Academy 5pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Forsyth Country Day 5:30pm
Grimsley at Page 6pm
Southwest Guilford at Smith 6pm
McMichael at Northern Guilford 6pm
Mount Tabor at Dudley 6pm
Asheboro at Southern Guilford 6pm
WS Parkland at Western Guilford 6pm
Rockingham County at Northeast Guilford 6pm
Ragsdale at High Point Central 6pm
Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford 6:30pm
North Forsyth at Southwest Guilford 7pm
Triad Math and Science Academy at Bethany Community School TBA
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.