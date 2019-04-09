Elon Baseball: Campbell Visits Latham Park on Tuesday

ELON, N.C. – Looking to build off a weekend series win at Towson, Elon University baseball is back home Tuesday, April 9 to host Campbell for a 6 p.m. meeting at Latham Park.

COVERAGE

Fans can listen to the game on the Elon Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College as Taylor Durham will provide play-by-play action. The pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The radio broadcasts can be heard at elonphoenix.com/liveand on the TuneIn app. Additionally, the game will be streamed live on Phoenix All-Access through elonphoenix.com/live. Live stats will also be available.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon Campbell R-Jr. RH Mason Daniels (2-2, 6.53) Jr. LH Kevin Westlake (2-2, 5.58)

THE SERIES

Elon leads the all-time series 30-21, to include a 15-6 mark under head coach Mike Kennedy. The teams last met on April 17 last season in Elon when the maroon and gold cruised to an 11-1 final. Mason Daniels, who is expected to start for the Phoenix (18-14) tomorrow, struck out six hitters while the team pounded out 10 hits. The decision marked the first win of the season for Daniels after allowing one run on two hits over 5.0 innings. Offensively, Matt Oldham finished 2-for-5 with a double, one run scored, and three RBIs. Zach Evers contributed a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

ABOUT CAMPBELL

The Fighting Camels bring in a 20-11 record after picking up a 2-1 series win at Gardner-Webb last weekend. The orange and black have played only one other CAA school this season as Campbell was swept by William & Mary on March 8-10. An April 2 meeting with UNCW was postponed until April 10.

Campbell has three batters hitting above .300: Luis Giminez (.344), Collin Wolf (.330), and Matthew Barefoot (.320). Barefoot leads the team with seven homers, 29 RBIs, and 31 runs. Giminez and Barefoot are also the primary threats on the basepaths with a combined 27-of-32 stolen base attempts. As a team, the Fighting Camels have a .270 clip with a .386 on-base percentage.

Kevin Westlake (2-2) is expected to get the nod for the visitors. The junior lefty owns a 5.58 ERA across seven starts and has fanned 18 in 30.2 innings. Campbell’s pitching staff has a combined 4.06 ERA while opposing teams are batting .236.

YOU GET A HOMER! YOU GET A HOMER! EVERYONE GETS A HOMER!

Elon’s bats exploded on Sunday as the team belted a season-high five homers in one game. Tyler Stanley ignited the offensive outburst with a grand slam in the top of the second, just his second career long ball. Also going deep were Ty Adcock, Nick Cicci, Oldham, and Anthony Galason.

ANOTHER ONE

With the 16-8 win at Towson on Sunday, the Phoenix earned its fourth-straight series win and third consecutive CAA series win. The maroon and gold took 2-of-3 at Western Carolina on March 15-17. Elon then opened league play with a 2-1 series win at Charleston on March 22-24 before sweeping James Madison at home March 29-31.

TWICE IS NICE

Elon picked up a pair of weekly honors on Monday afternoon as Kyle Brnovich was named the CAA’s Pitcher of the Week and Galason earned Rookie of the Week. Brnovich improved to 3-3 on the season last Friday at Towson. The right-hander didn’t allow an earned run, struck out 10, and gave up two hits across 7.0 complete innings. He retired the first eight batters he faced, with his effort helping the Phoenix to a 9-1 series-opening win. Brnovich lowered his ERA to 3.31, leads the conference with 65 strikeouts, and is holding opposing hitters to a .169 average.

Galason went 7-for-18 (.389) last week with a home run, four doubles, three RBIs, and four runs. A Colts Neck, N.J. native, the freshman hit 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers. He followed with another multi-hit effort in Sunday’s series finale, going 3-for-5 with a late three-run homer, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs, and a walk. It was his first career long ball while his three hits marked a season high.

ELON IN THE RANKINGS

Through games played on April 7, Elon ranks 28th in the nation in sacrifice flies (18) and 33rd in hit by pitch (48). The Phoenix also leads the conference in home runs (27) and home runs per game (0.84).

George Kirby again finds himself as the nation’s leader in strikeout-to-walk ratio (19.33). The junior is also third in walks allowed per nine innings (0.54) and seventh in complete games (2). Cam Devanney is fourth in Division I ball with six sacrifice flies. Brnovich has 65 strikeouts on the year to sit at 18th. In the CAA, Joe Satterfield is the league leader in batting average (.392), hits (47), and hits per game (1.47). He is also second in walks (23) and doubles (11) and is third in on-base percentage (.493).

CURRENT ELON STREAKS

Galason and Satterfield extended their on-base streaks to 30 and 27 games, respectively.

UP NEXT

Elon hosts Delaware this weekend for a three-game league affair. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The teams then play at 4 p.m. on Saturday before finishing with a 1:30 p.m. finale on Sunday.