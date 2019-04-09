Elon Men’s Tennis: Sarrasague Slotted at No. 106 in Latest Oracle ITA Singles Rankings

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis senior Felipe Sarrasague is currently listed as the No. 106-ranked singles player in the country by the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Rankings.

ITA Men’s Singles Rankings

This is the first time this season that Sarrasague has been listed among the top-125 singles players in the nation in the Oracle/ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings. Sarrasague is currently the highest ranked player in the Colonial Athletic Association and is one of two players from the league ranked in the top-125. Only Austin Hussey of UNCW is the other in the rankings as he owns a spot at No. 125.

Sarrasague currently has a 13-4 record this season at the No. 1 position for the Phoenix. He earned several wins against currently ranked players such as No. 44-ranked Sumit Sarkar of Rice, No. 102-ranked Simon Baudry of Clemson and No. 121-ranked Nicaise Muamba of Liberty. His lone four losses have come against players who owned a national ranking at one point during the fall or spring season in 2018-19.

He had an 11-match winning streak after losing his opener on Jan. 12, but that streak was snapped against Frazier Rengifo of ETSU on March 17. The reigning 2018 CAA Player of the Year has won 56 career dual singles matches, which currently ranks 7th in program history.

The Phoenix returns to the courts on Thursday, April 11, when it hits the road to face Triad rival UNCG. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on the UNCG Tennis Courts.