Greensboro College Tuesday Baseball At Piedmont International Postponed To Wednesday, While Roanoke Game Also Postponed

Tuesday Baseball At Piedmont International Postponed To Wednesday, While Roanoke Game Also Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to wet field conditions caused by the rain that has fallen over the Triad area over the last 24 hours, the Greensboro College baseball team has announced the following schedule changes.

Tuesday’s game at Piedmont International University has been moved to Wednesday night at 6 p.m., while the game against Roanoke College that was previously scheduled against Roanoke on Wednesday has also been postponed.

A new date and time for the Roanoke game will be scheduled at a later time.

For the latest schedule updates, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.