Guilford’s Joe Horne Named ODAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College junior Joe Horne (Charlotte, N.C./Trinity Christian (Belmont Abbey)) won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week Award Monday. Horne is the first Quaker so honored this season.

Horne, in his first semester at Guilford, won all eight matches (four singles, four doubles) in the Quakers’ four wins last week. Two of his third-singles wins clinched 5-4 victories over league rivals. He started the week with singles and doubles wins in the Quakers’ 5-4 decision over Randolph-Macon College. His 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Alex Hein gave Guilford the league victory. A similar scenario unfolded April 6 when Horn’s 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 triumph over Freddie Roberts lifted the Quakers to a 5-4 win over league-rival Bridgewater College.

Horne’s performance last week raised his overall record to 10-2 in singles play, including a 9-2 mark at third singles. He shares the team lead in overall singles wins with Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory.

Horne and Jay Montague have a 9-3 record at second doubles, which matches the mark of Guilford’s top tandem of Robb and Gregory for first on the team.

Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (8-4, 7-2 ODAC) visit league-rival Emory & Henry College Saturday (4/13) at 2:00 p.m.