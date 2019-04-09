High School Baseball and Softball Conference and Overall Standings, as we are standing around waiting to see if they will play Today

Posted by Andy Durham on April 9, 2019 at 11:45 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

*****First Column is the Conference mark(with the star) and the second column is the team’s overall season record…..*****

BASEBALL
Metro 4-A Conference Standings

School Name	       *W-L		W-L	
Northwest Guilford	4-1		11-6	
Grimsley	        4-1		9-5	
Page	                3-2		6-4	
Ragsdale	        2-3		8-7	
High Point Central	0-6		4-10

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 	W-L	 
Western Guilford	9-1	 	11-2	 
Southwest Guilford	8-1	 	11-3 
Mount Tabor	        6-4	 	7-9	 
North Forsyth	        5-4	 	8-6	 
Parkland	        3-6	 	6-8	 
Dudley	                2-7	 	2-9	 
Ben L. Smith	        0-10	 	0-12

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L		W-L	
Southeast Guilford	8-0	        10-5	
Southwestern Randolph	7-1		11-2	
Southern Alamance	5-4		9-5	
Walter M. Williams	3-5		5-8	
Eastern Guilford	2-6		4-9	
Asheboro	        2-6		4-9	
Southern Guilford	1-6		2-10

Mid-State 3-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 	W-L	 
Northern Guilford	9-1	 	10-3	 
Western Alamance	8-1	 	12-3	 
Rockingham County	7-2	 	10-3	 
McMichael	        6-4	 	11-5	 
Eastern Alamance	5-6	 	7-7	 
Morehead	        2-8	 	7-8	 
Person	                1-8	 	2-11	 
Northeast Guilford	1-9	 	3-12

PAC 7 2-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 	W-L	 
Randleman	        8-0	        13-1	 
Providence Grove	8-2	 	9-7	 
Eastern Randolph	5-3	 	6-8	 
Jordan-Matthews 	5-3	 	8-6	 
Wheatmore	        4-4	 	5-8	 
Trinity	                0-8	 	3-13	 
T. Wingate Andrews	0-10	 	0-10

SOFTBALL
Metro 4-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 	W-L	 
Northwest Guilford	5-0	 	10-1	 
Page	                3-2	 	8-4	 
High Point Central	3-2	 	8-4	 
Ragsdale	        1-3	 	5-7	 
Grimsley	        0-5	 	1-10

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Standings

School Name	       *W-L		W-L	
Parkland	        9-1		10-3	
Southwest Guilford	8-1		9-5	
North Forsyth	        7-2		10-4	
Western Guilford	6-4		9-6	
Mount Tabor	        2-7		2-11	
Dudley	                1-9		2-12	
Ben L. Smith	        0-9		1-9

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 	W-L	 
Southwestern Randolph	7-1	 	10-3	 
Asheboro	        7-2	 	8-4	 
Southern Alamance	6-2	 	11-4	 
Eastern Guilford	4-4	 	5-8	 
Southeast Guilford	2-5	 	2-12	 
Southern Guilford	1-5	 	2-10	 
Walter M. Williams	0-8	 	1-8

Mid-State 3-A Conference Standings

                        W-L	 	W-L	 
Eastern Alamance	10-0	 	12-1	 
Morehead	        7-2	 	10-4	 
Western Alamance	5-3	 	6-5	 
Person	                6-4	 	7-7	 
Rockingham County	5-4	 	7-4	 
Northern Guilford	3-7	 	4-9	 
Northeast Guilford	2-7	 	6-8	 
McMichael	        0-11	 	2-13

PAC 7 2-A Conference Standings

                       *W-L	 W-L	 
Eastern Randolph	8-0	 	12-3	 
Randleman	        9-1	 	11-1	 
Providence Grove	4-4	 	6-5	 
Jordan-Matthews	        4-5	 	4-11	 
Wheatmore	        4-5	 	8-7	 
Trinity	                0-6	 	2-10	 
T. Wingate Andrews	0-8	 	0-8

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top