High School Baseball and Softball Conference and Overall Standings, as we are standing around waiting to see if they will play Today
*****First Column is the Conference mark(with the star) and the second column is the team’s overall season record…..*****
BASEBALL
Metro 4-A Conference Standings
School Name *W-L W-L Northwest Guilford 4-1 11-6 Grimsley 4-1 9-5 Page 3-2 6-4 Ragsdale 2-3 8-7 High Point Central 0-6 4-10
Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Western Guilford 9-1 11-2 Southwest Guilford 8-1 11-3 Mount Tabor 6-4 7-9 North Forsyth 5-4 8-6 Parkland 3-6 6-8 Dudley 2-7 2-9 Ben L. Smith 0-10 0-12
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Southeast Guilford 8-0 10-5 Southwestern Randolph 7-1 11-2 Southern Alamance 5-4 9-5 Walter M. Williams 3-5 5-8 Eastern Guilford 2-6 4-9 Asheboro 2-6 4-9 Southern Guilford 1-6 2-10
Mid-State 3-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Northern Guilford 9-1 10-3 Western Alamance 8-1 12-3 Rockingham County 7-2 10-3 McMichael 6-4 11-5 Eastern Alamance 5-6 7-7 Morehead 2-8 7-8 Person 1-8 2-11 Northeast Guilford 1-9 3-12
PAC 7 2-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Randleman 8-0 13-1 Providence Grove 8-2 9-7 Eastern Randolph 5-3 6-8 Jordan-Matthews 5-3 8-6 Wheatmore 4-4 5-8 Trinity 0-8 3-13 T. Wingate Andrews 0-10 0-10
SOFTBALL
Metro 4-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Northwest Guilford 5-0 10-1 Page 3-2 8-4 High Point Central 3-2 8-4 Ragsdale 1-3 5-7 Grimsley 0-5 1-10
Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Standings
School Name *W-L W-L Parkland 9-1 10-3 Southwest Guilford 8-1 9-5 North Forsyth 7-2 10-4 Western Guilford 6-4 9-6 Mount Tabor 2-7 2-11 Dudley 1-9 2-12 Ben L. Smith 0-9 1-9
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Southwestern Randolph 7-1 10-3 Asheboro 7-2 8-4 Southern Alamance 6-2 11-4 Eastern Guilford 4-4 5-8 Southeast Guilford 2-5 2-12 Southern Guilford 1-5 2-10 Walter M. Williams 0-8 1-8
Mid-State 3-A Conference Standings
W-L W-L Eastern Alamance 10-0 12-1 Morehead 7-2 10-4 Western Alamance 5-3 6-5 Person 6-4 7-7 Rockingham County 5-4 7-4 Northern Guilford 3-7 4-9 Northeast Guilford 2-7 6-8 McMichael 0-11 2-13
PAC 7 2-A Conference Standings
*W-L W-L Eastern Randolph 8-0 12-3 Randleman 9-1 11-1 Providence Grove 4-4 6-5 Jordan-Matthews 4-5 4-11 Wheatmore 4-5 8-7 Trinity 0-6 2-10 T. Wingate Andrews 0-8 0-8
