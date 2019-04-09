James Ellis(Page HS) goes 4.0 for the Fall and Spring Semesters at Gardner-Webb University:Football Player Excels in the Classroom
Excellent work turned by former Page HS wide receiver James Ellis, as hits the football field and the classroom, at Gardner-Webb University…..
from Twitter:
Awesome night at the Gardner-Webb University Athletics Academic Gala! Congratulations to GWU Football players James Ellis(Page High School)@JamesEllis280 and @wmullins69 on achieving a 4.0 GPA through the 2018 Spring and Fall semesters!
CLICK HERE to see James Ellis being recognized at GWU…
