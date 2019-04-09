Lacrosse Face-Off Against ALS set for Saturday April 13 at Page High School
APRIL 13, 2019 – PAGE HIGH SCHOOL – GAMES 9AM-7PM
TICKETS $10 – ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT DUKE ALS CLINIC
Triad Elite vs. Twins | Grimsley vs. East Forsyth | Northwest vs. Reynolds
Page vs. Greensboro Day Women | Page vs. Greensboro Day Men
Here is that Face-Off Schedule again, in more detail……
9:00am – Middle School Game featuring local your lacrosse teams
10:30am East Forsyth vs Grimsley (Men’s Varsity Only)
1:30pm WS Reynolds vs Northwest Guilford (Men’s Varsity Only)
4:30pm GDS vs Page (Women’s Varsity Only)
7:30pm GDS vs Page (Men’s Varsity Only)
