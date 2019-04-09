Want to join the HiToms team? Become a host family for the 2019 summer!
Join the HiToms for the 2019 summer as one of our host families! We’re in need of people or families with a spare bedroom (or two) who are willing to house a HiToms player!
Click HERE for more information!
If you’re interested, please contact Brian Rountree by phone (336-472-8667) or email (tree@hitoms.com).
You can also reach out to John Thomas by phone (910-770-4727) or email (john@hitoms.com).?
