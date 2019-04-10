Campbell Downs Elon Baseball Tuesday Night

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball held a 4-2 advantage through four innings, but Campbell scored 11 runs across three frames en route to a 15-7 final on Tuesday night, April 10 at Latham Park.

Starter Mason Daniels (2-3) was handed the loss after allowing five runs, only two of them earned, on seven hits and a walk. The redshirt-junior posted four strikeouts across 4.1 innings. Elon also used relievers Jack Roberts, Dean McCarthy, Kyle Greenler, and Joe Sprake.

At the plate, Cam Devanney turned in a 2-for-3 effort with a pair of RBIs. Adam Spurlin also had a multi-hit night with a 2-for-5 clip. Ty Adcock went 1-for-5 with a late two-run home run. Tyler Stanley and Anthony Galason both finished 1-for-3, scored twice, and walked. Joe Satterfield collected the team’s other hit as he batted 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a run.

How It Happened: The Fighting Camels (21-11) brought in the first run of the game in the top of the first. After a double down the left-field line and a wild pitch, a single to short got the visitors on the scoreboard. Elon responded in the home half of the frame as Stanley was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a failed pickoff attempt. The outfielder then evened the score on a Devanney hit to center.

Campbell retook the lead with another tally in the second. With runners on first and second, Elon looked to get the out as first on a grounder to third. Unfortunately, the batter was ruled safe and the throw to home wasn’t in time as the black and orange waved the runner around third. The Phoenix was able to take the lead with a three-spot in the third. Stanley and Galason drew back-to-back walks and moved up on a wild pitch. Satterfield then delivered a triple to the gap in right and came home on a Devanney single through the left side.

The away team wrestled back control, however, scoring four runs on as many hits and an error in the fourth. Campbell added a three-run homer in the sixth and another four runs in the seventh to pull away. After two more marks in the top half of the ninth made it a 15-4 game, Elon got some life as Galason tagged up on an Anthony Hennings sacrifice fly and Adcock drove the first pitch he saw off the batter’s eye in center. Unfortunately, the lead proved too large to overcome as the Phoenix ran out of outs.

Notes: The loss snapped a three-game win streak by the Phoenix in the all-time series…Daniels reached 100 career strikeouts…Galason and Satterfield both continued their on-base streaks. Galason has reached in 31 games and Satterfield 28….With his steal in the fourth, Stanley is 18-for-19 on stolen base attempts this season…Adcock’s long ball was his third in the last four games. He leads the team with seven home runs.

On Deck: Elon will host Delaware this weekend for a CAA series at Latham Park. The opener is set for a 6 p.m. start this Friday, April 12.