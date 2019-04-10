Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/10/19:Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Grimsley at Page baseball/Northwest Guilford at Southern Alamance softball
Baseball Today/Wednesday:
Many of these games were Postponed Tuesday and moved to Wednesday…
Dudley at Triad Math and Science Wednesday at 4:30pm
Greensboro Day School(6-5/1-2) at Ravenscroft(5-4/2-1) 5pm
Northwest Guilford(11-6/4-1) at Ragsdale(8-7/2-3) 6pm
Southwestern Randolph(11-2/7-1) at Southern Guilford(2-10/1-6)
Calvary Day(1-6/0-3) at Caldwell Academy(5-5/2-1) 6:30pm
WS Parkland(6-8/3-6) at Western Guilford(11-2/9-1) 7pm….Senior Night for the Western Guilford Hornets… The festivities will begin at 6:15 PM with a celebration of the seniors, followed by the game vs. Parkland at 7:00.
McMichael(11-5/6-4) at Northern Guilford(10-3/9-1) 7pm
Grimsley(9-6/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) 7pm
Softball Today/Wednesday:
McMichael(2-13/0-11) at Northern Guilford(4-9/3-7) 6pm
Mount Tabor(2-11/2-7) at Dudley(2-12/1-9) 6pm
WS Parkland(10-3/9-1) at Western Guilford(9-6/6-4) 6pm…
Ragsdale(5-7/1-3) at High Point Central(8-4/3-2) 6pm
Northwest Guilford(10-1) at Southern Alamance(11-4) 7pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.