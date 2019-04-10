Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/10/19:Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are Grimsley at Page baseball/Northwest Guilford at Southern Alamance softball

Baseball Today/Wednesday:

Many of these games were Postponed Tuesday and moved to Wednesday…

Dudley at Triad Math and Science Wednesday at 4:30pm

Greensboro Day School(6-5/1-2) at Ravenscroft(5-4/2-1) 5pm

Northwest Guilford(11-6/4-1) at Ragsdale(8-7/2-3) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(11-2/7-1) at Southern Guilford(2-10/1-6)

Calvary Day(1-6/0-3) at Caldwell Academy(5-5/2-1) 6:30pm

WS Parkland(6-8/3-6) at Western Guilford(11-2/9-1) 7pm….Senior Night for the Western Guilford Hornets… The festivities will begin at 6:15 PM with a celebration of the seniors, followed by the game vs. Parkland at 7:00.

McMichael(11-5/6-4) at Northern Guilford(10-3/9-1) 7pm

Grimsley(9-6/4-1) at Page(6-4/3-2) 7pm

Softball Today/Wednesday:

McMichael(2-13/0-11) at Northern Guilford(4-9/3-7) 6pm

Mount Tabor(2-11/2-7) at Dudley(2-12/1-9) 6pm

WS Parkland(10-3/9-1) at Western Guilford(9-6/6-4) 6pm…

Ragsdale(5-7/1-3) at High Point Central(8-4/3-2) 6pm

Northwest Guilford(10-1) at Southern Alamance(11-4) 7pm