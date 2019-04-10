College Baseball Final: Ferrum 11, Guilford 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nathaniel Anthony and Jake Martin both had four hits as Ferrum College defeated Guilford College, 11-5, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game on Wednesday.

The Panthers improved to 19-11 and 10-4 in the league play. The Quakers moved to 12-18 and 5-9 in the ODAC.

Brett Shapcott went 3-for-5 to lead the GC offense. Ryan Hill went 2-of-4, scored twice and smacked his second home run of the year. Logan King and Tanner Hobbs also had two hits for the home club.

Guilford had 12 hits on the day.

In addition to collecting 19 hits, Ferrum got a fine start from pitcher Drew Calohan (6-2). The lefty completed seven innings, allowed three runs (two earned) and 10 hits. He struck out four batters and gave up no walks. GC used three hurlers to complete the final two frames.

Ferrum plated two runs in the first frame and never trailed in the contest. The Panthers scored in six different innings and tallied three runs in the second and eighth innings.

Ty Walser (2-4) took the loss for Guiford. He tossed two innings, allowed seven hits and five runs. Three other Quakers took the mound for GC. Dylan Tuttle worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Tim Ortega was 3-for-6 with three RBI for Ferrum. Teammate Josh Greenway hit 2-for-5 and drove in three runners. Anthony scored four times for the visitors.

The Quakers play at the University of Lynchburg on Saturday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 12 p.m.