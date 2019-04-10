Elon’s Vadkerti Tabbed CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon Univerity women’s golfer Adel Vadkerti has been named the CAA’s Women’s Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon, April 10.

A sophomore from Komarom, Hungary, Vadkerti won the individual title at the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate, hosted by Appalachian State on April 7-8 at the Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club. After leading the field through the opening round with a one-under par 71, she closed with a one-over 73 to finish with an even 144. Her effort also helped the Phoenix capture its first team title since winning the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate on March 29, 2016. Entering the final day tied for second, the maroon and gold finished with a combined 299 to leapfrog Longwood.

The CAA Women’s Golf Championship is set for April 12-14. Teams will play the Reserve Course at St. James Plantation in Southport, N.C.