Guilford County Schools honors Ragsdale wrestling State Champion Nigel Freeman(Ragsdale High School)
from Brian Herndon, Director of Athletics, at Ragsdale High School:
Congratulations to Ragsdale Tiger State Champion Wrestler, Nigel Freeman! Freeman was honored by the Guilford County Schools at last night’s School Board Meeting. Great job, Nigel Freeman, an outstanding ambassador for Ragsdale Athletics, and the DIAMOND R!
