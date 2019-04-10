Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales to visit BB&T Point for High Point Rockers Baseball Game

ICONIC BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES TO VISIT BB&T POINT

Rockers to Host Renowned Horses on April 28th at 2PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. – As the High Point Rockers are opening their inaugural campaign on the road, fans of the team will be able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at BB&T Point. On Sunday, April 28th, while the Rockers finish up their season-opening series at Lancaster, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be on hand at BB&T Point for fans to meet. The event will last from 2PM to 4PM and launches a partnership between the Rockers and the Budweiser brand for the 2019 season and beyond.

“This will be the first official event open to the general public at BB&T Point and to be able to do so in conjunction with the Clydesdales and Budweiser really makes it special,” said Ken Lehner, Rockers President. “In addition, we encourage everyone to come take a sneak peak of the wide variety of signature areas of the ballpark such as our Catalyst Club, Craft Beer Room, Home Plate Perch, pink visiting clubhouse, Kids’ Zone, and Vintage Seat section. The more the merrier as we will also be using this event as a soft opening and staff training session in anticipation of our historic Atlantic League home opener on May 2nd against the defending league champions from Sugar Land, Texas.”

To insure entrance into this high-profile event, fans must go to highpointrockers.com and download a free ticket. In addition, fans that show a valid ID will be able to sample some of the Budweiser products that will be served all summer at BB&T Point, while all in attendance will have the opportunity to pose with the majestic representatives of this storied brand. Throughout the 2019 season, Anheuser-Busch and other Great Craft brands will be provided by the Triad’s own R.H. Barringer Distributing from Greensboro. Each Rockers home game, and other non-baseball events, will feature various Budweiser drinks, as well as other highlights of this partnership including giveaways, special events, and more.

“We at RH Barringer Dist. Co. Inc. are very excited to be working with the High Point Rockers in their inaugural season,” says Tim Bauguess, General Manager of RH Barringer Dist. Co.

Making their first appearance in 1933, the Budweiser Clydesdales were originally a gift from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition. Since then, they have been featured in a myriad of Super Bowl commercials, events across the country, and played a prominent role in two Presidential inaugurations. These American icons are easily recognized for their substantial feather, the long hairs of the lower leg that cove the hooves. Fans who attend the event are encouraged to post pictures using the hashtag #FollowTheHitch.

This exciting event will take place just four days before the Rockers christen their new, state-of-the-art ballpark on Thursday, May 2nd when they host the defending Atlantic League Champion Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:00pm. Tickets for that game, and each of the Opening Weekend games, are going fast! Fans are encouraged to slide to HighPointRockers.com to reserve their seats for this historic season.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to HighPointRockers.com

ROCKERS UNVEIL PINK VISITORS CLUBHOUSE, ANNOUNCE CHARITABLE INITIATIVE

“Rockers for Knockers” Campaign to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research

HIGH POINT, NC – The High Point Rockers today unveiled another unique aspect of BB&T Point, the state-of-the-art ballpark being built in downtown High Point. The visiting clubhouse, which will serve as the locker rooms for all visiting teams in the Atlantic League, has been turned completely pink. From the painting on the walls and ceilings, to the floors in the bathrooms, the carpeting, even the lockers and cabinets were colored pink for this brand-new venue.

“Home field advantage is such an important thing in baseball,” noted Rockers Team President, Ken Lehner. “Of course having the great fans in High Point will be the best source of that, but having this little mental edge of a pink locker room for the visiting players to get ready in certainly helps.”

However, the completely pink rooms are not just about finding a competitive advantage for the Rockers. High Point also announced their “Rockers for Knockers” campaign, a season-long initiative to help raise funds for breast cancer research. During Monday’s event the team sold specialty shirts with the Rockers for Knockers logo, with all proceeds going to benefit the Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center. You can purchase those shirts at the team offices, located at 214 Lindsay Street in downtown High Point, as well as on the soon-to-be-published online store. The team also announced that its August 24th home game will be dubbed “Pink at the Point” and serve as another fundraiser for the Hayworth Cancer Center.

“We are so pleased to have the support of the High Point Rockers,” said Jodi Dixon, Director of the Oncology Service line at Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center. “The Hayworth Cancer Center touches the lives of more than 1000 individuals each year and we could not provide this high quality, outstanding health care without the support of the entire High Point community.”

“Breast cancer is one of the leading killers amongst women in the United States and one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer in women,” Lehner explained. “The opportunity for us to help in this battle by raising funds tonight and on August 24th is one we are more than happy to take up. We hope our fellow residents in High Point will join us in the fight by purchasing these shirts and coming out on August 24th.”

The High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League on Friday, April 26th when they travel to Lancaster, Pa. to take on the Barnstormers. They will open up their home slate on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00pm when they host the defending Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters. Tickets for that game, and each game during Opening Weekend, are going fast so fans are encouraged to slide to HighPointRockers.com to reserve their seats for this historic weekend.