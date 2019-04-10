No. 25 High Point WLAX Pulls Away from Campbell, 21-7

• HPU scored 12 of the final 14 goals to pull away from Campbell, 21-7

• Sophomore Rachel Foster was one goal shy of the school record, scoring seven

• Sophomore Sarah Zeto made 15 saves, one shy of the program record

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 25 High Point University women’s lacrosse team improved to 4-0 in Big South play with a 21-7 win over Campbell Wednesday afternoon (April 10) at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (10-4, 4-0 Big South) jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Campbell (4-9, 1-2) scored four of the next six goals to pull within four at 9-5 with 3:42 remaining in the first half. HPU outscored the Fighting Camels 12-2 the rest of the way, only allowing two second-half goals. HPU led in draw controls, 16-13, and ground balls, 22-17.

“I’m happy with the way the girls came out today,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “We had a few different lineups in at times tried some different combinations, so I was happy with the way they executed. 21-7 is a lot of goals and I’m happy to get this win at home.”

Sophomore Rachel Foster scored a career-high seven goals on eight shots. Her seven goals were the second-most in HPU single-game history. Foster ended with a career-high nine points.

Freshman Mena Loescher scored a season-high five goals on five shots, while sophomore Abby Hormes added three goals and two assists. Hormes’ second goal was the 100th of her career.

In goal, sophomore Sarah Zeto was one save shy of the program record, making 15 stops, including 10 in the first half.

Senior Samantha Herman scored a pair of goals, while fellow senior Allie Little had a goal and three assists. Senior Valerie Pelling and juniors Kylie Holthaus and Brielle Prouty also scored for the Panthers.

Anne Pazulski led Campbell with two goals and two assists.

The Panthers return to action Saturday at Radford with the first draw from Radford, Va., scheduled for 1 p.m.