Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for Tonight(4/9/19)
High School Baseball and Softball for tonight and quite a few games were Postponed due to Wet Fields, but this is what we have for our Omega Sports On the Field, High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard…
Baseball Tonight:
Southeast Guilford 8, Eastern Guilford 2
Isaiah Rhem with 2 hits and 2 RBI for SEG…T.J. Ash with 2 RBI and Will Foucek with 2 hits for SEG…Colin Smith with a BB and 2 Quality at Bats for Eastern Guilford…WP:Brandon Wallace going 5 Innings/6 K’s/16 First-pitch strikes..
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTR 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 3 STHG 0 1 6 1 0 0 X 8 14 3
Southwest Guilford 10, WS Parkland 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Forsyth 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - SWGHS 1 2 2 1 4 0 - 10 - -
Providence Grove 12, Grimsley 10
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Providence Grove 0 1 0 3 3 4 1 12 - - Grimsley 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 10 - -
Rockingham County 11, Northeast Guilford 0…5 Innings
High Point Christian Academy 10, Westchester Country Day 0…5 Innings
East Forsyth Eagles Falls to Davie County, 7-2…
Rivers with 2 Hits and 2 RBI for East Forsyth…Noah Robinson with 2 Quality at Bats for East…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 1 DAV 0 0 3 0 2 2 X 7 10 1
Hickory Crawdads 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
Hickory Crawdads 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
Softball Today Finals:
Rockingham County 10, Northeast Guilford 0…6 Innings
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCHS 0 1 2 0 3 4 - 10 - - NEGHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - -
Eastern Guilford 9, Southeast Guilford 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 4 0 3 1 1 0 0 9 - - SEGHS 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 - -
Page 19, Grimsley 0…3 Innings
Baseball Today/Tuesday:
Cornerstone Charter(3-7/2-4) at River Mill(2-9/1-6) 4pm
Dudley at Triad Math and Science Wednesday at 4:30pm
Greensboro Day School(6-5/1-2) at Ravenscroft(5-4/2-1) 5pm….Postponed to Wednesday
Northwest Guilford(11-6/4-1) at Ragsdale(8-7/2-3) 6pm….Postponed
High Point Central(4-10/0-6) at Page(6-4/3-2) 6pm
Southwestern Randolph(11-2/7-1) at Southern Guilford(2-10/1-6) on Wednesday
Asheboro(4-9/2-6) at Southern Guilford(2-10/1-6) 6pm….Moved to Thursday
Forsyth Country Day(3-3/2-1) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-3/0-0) 6pm
Calvary Day(1-6/0-3) at Caldwell Academy(5-5/2-1) 6:30pm
WS Parkland(6-8/3-6) at Western Guilford(11-2/9-1) 7pm….Senior Night for the Western Guilford Hornets… The festivities will begin at 6:15 PM with a celebration of the seniors, followed by the game vs. Parkland at 7:00. If the weather does not cooperate, everything will move to Wednesday.
WS Parkland-WG Tuesday night game Postponed and moving to Wednesday night……
McMichael(11-5/6-4) at Northern Guilford(10-3/9-1) 7pm….Postponed to Wednesday night…
Mount Tabor(7-9/6-4) at Dudley(2-9/2-7) 7pm
Trinity(3-13/0-8) at High Point Andrews(0-10/0-10) 7pm
East Forsyth(5-10/0-6) at Davie County(15-1/6-0) 7pm
Grimsley at Page 7pm
Softball Today/Tuesday:
Cornerstone Charter(6-7/2-5) at River Mill Academy(2-8/1-7) 5pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-2/2-0) at Forsyth Country Day(1-3/0-0) 5:30pm
McMichael(2-13/0-11) at Northern Guilford(4-9/3-7) 6pm
Mount Tabor(2-11/2-7) at Dudley(2-12/1-9) 6pm
Asheboro(8-4/7-2) at Southern Guilford(2-10/2-5) 6pm
WS Parkland(10-3/9-1) at Western Guilford(9-6/6-4) 6pm…..This game has been POSTPONED and moved to Wednesday night…..
Ragsdale(5-7/1-3) at High Point Central(8-4/3-2) 6pm…Postponed
Northwest Guilford at Southern Alamance 7pm
Triad Math and Science Academy(0-5/0-3) at Bethany Community School(2-1/2-0) TBA
