Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals:Page scores on a wild pitch and slips past Grimsley 3-2, Jake vs. Jake one heck of a pitching battle/BIG Softball win for Northwest Guilford over Southern Alamance, 6-4

Baseball Finals:

Page 3, Grimsley 2

WP:Jake Knapp/LP:Gus Hughes

Page scores on a Wild Pitch in the bottom of the 7th Inning, after trailing 2-0 early in this game….

For Page starting pitcher Jake Knapp gets the complete-game win, going the distance striking out 14 Grimsley batters over the 7 innings..Grimsley got a home run from Luke Jenkins in the first inning and Jenkins later scored the second run of the game for Grimsley…

For Page Knapp gives up two runs on three hits, walking one Grimsley batter and striking out the 14, and allowing the HR to Jenkins….Heck of a battle for Jake Knapp vs. Jake Bloss from Grimsley…Bloss goes 6 Innings for the Whirlies and line reads, 1 run on 6 hits, with 2 BB’s/10 K’s/1 HBP/ and Bloss gave up a solo HR to the Page Pirates’ Kobe Phillips…

Page had the bases loaded, with 0 outs in the bottom of the 6th inning and tried to suicide-squeeze bunt home the runner from third base and he was tagged out at the plate…The batter ended up striking out and Page did not score, and Grimsley took a 2-1 lead over Page into the 7th inning…

The score was still sitting at 2-1 Grimsley in the bottom of the 7th inning with the Pirates’ home side at the plate and the Grimsley pitcher Gus Hughes got into trouble, loading the bases up with walks to Keyshawn McAdoo and Evan Gill, while Brody Nishan reached on an infield error…McAdoo scores on a ground ball hit to SS by Garrett Willett and Willett is safe at first base and then Nishan comes home to score on a wild pitch by Grimsley Whirlie reliever Will Caviness…

Solo HR’s for Kobe Phillips from Page and for Luke Jenkins, from Grimsley HS…

End of 1st Inning:Grimsely 1, Page 0…End of 2nd:Grimsley 1, Page 0…End of 3rd Inning:Grimsley 2, Page 0…End of 4th:Grimsley 2, Page 1…End of 5th:Grimsley 2, Page 1…End of 6th:Grimsley 2, Page 1…End of 7th/Final:Page 3, Grimsley 2

A Wild finish on a wild pitch and after a tough battle between the Jakes, Jake Knapp and Jake Bloss, Page pulls out the win and takes the victory from Grimsley, 3-2…Page now at (5-2) in the conference and Grimsley is (4-2)….

More Baseball Scores:

Western Guilford 10, WS Parkland 0…5 Innings

WP:Nick Thompson with a complete-game shutout…2-hit Shutout for senior Nick Thompson, from WG…LP:Graysen Fowler

Senior Night win for the Western Guilford Hornets…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Parkland Varsity 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 Western Varsity 2019 1 0 2 4 3 10 8 0

Western Varsity 2019

AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury CF 3 1 2 1 > #7 Clay Dilday SS 3 1 1 1 3 #17 Caleb Carden C 2 0 0 2 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 3 1 1 0 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 3 2 2 0 6 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 1 2 1 1 7 #5 Nick Thompson P 3 1 0 2 8 #3 Steven Marra 3B 3 2 1 1 9 #4 Donovan Delane RF 2 0 0 0

Parkland Varsity

AB R H RBI 1 #19 Eduardo Pichardo CF 1 0 0 0 > #17 Wade Musser RF 2 0 0 0 3 #15 Graysen Fowler P 2 0 0 0 4 #11 Jalen Mcclean 3B 2 0 0 0 5 #13 Dj Musser 1B 1 0 1 0 6 #8 Jackson Knight SS 2 0 0 0 7 #7 Will Barber LF 2 0 0 0 8 #22 Taylor Green C 1 0 0 0 9 #5 Keir Richard 2B 2 0 1 0

Northern Guilford 4, McMichael 0

Providence Grove 15, Southwest Guilford 11

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Providence Grove 0 0 4 1 4 2 4 15 - - SGHS 1 1 4 5 0 0 0 11 - -

Ravenscroft 4, Greensboro Day School 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E Greensboro Day 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 - - Ravenscroft 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 4 - -

Southwestern Randolph 9, Southern Guilford 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SWRHS 2 0 1 0 4 2 0 9 - - SGHS 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 4 - -

Asheboro 6, Eastern Guilford 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - - Asheboro 1 1 2 0 1 1 - 6 - -

Person County 5, Northeast Guilford 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - Person 2 1 1 1 0 0 - 5 - -

Softball Tonight:

Northwest Guilford 6, Southern Alamance 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 6 - - SAHS 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 - -

High Point Central 10, Ragsdale 0…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 0 5 HPCHS 2 4 1 3 0 - - 10 3 2

McMichael 13, Northern Guilford 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E McMichael 4 0 2 4 1 0 2 13 - - NGHS 1 0 0 3 0 0 3 7 - -

WS Parkland 17, Western Guilford 12

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Parkland 1 1 2 5 1 6 1 17 - - Western Guilford 4 2 1 0 4 0 1 12 - -

Asheboro 9, Eastern Guilford 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 - - Asheboro 2 1 0 1 0 5 - 9 - -

Western Alamance 7, Northeast Guilford 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NEGHS 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3 - - Western Alamance 0 2 1 4 0 0 - 7 - -