WNBA Draft Tonight and Paris Kea(UNC) looking to be a Prime Pick from Page HS

Paris a Prime Pick from Page, that is the plan tonight, as the WNBA holds their draft and Paris Kea, from UNC, hopes to be selected very high in the women’s professional basketball draft….

2019 WNBA Draft

When: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nike New York Headquarters

TV: ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds)

Streaming: WatchESPN (All rounds)

CBS Sports’ Mock Draft

Las Vegas Aces — Jackie Young

New York Liberty — Asia Durr

Indiana Fever — Teaira McCowan

Chicago Sky — Kristine Anigwe

Dallas Wings — Kalani Brown

Minnesota Lynx — Arikie Ogunbowale

Los Angeles Sparks — Katie Lou Smauelson

Phoenix Mercury — Alanna Smith

Connecticut Sun — Napheesa Collier

Washington Mystics — Bridget Carleton

Atlanta Dream — Sophie Cunningham

Seattle Storm — Megan Gustafson