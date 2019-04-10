WNBA Draft Tonight and Paris Kea(UNC) looking to be a Prime Pick from Page HS
Paris a Prime Pick from Page, that is the plan tonight, as the WNBA holds their draft and Paris Kea, from UNC, hopes to be selected very high in the women’s professional basketball draft….
2019 WNBA Draft
When: Wednesday, April 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Nike New York Headquarters
TV: ESPN 2 (First round), ESPN U (Second and third rounds)
Streaming: WatchESPN (All rounds)
CBS Sports’ Mock Draft
Las Vegas Aces — Jackie Young
New York Liberty — Asia Durr
Indiana Fever — Teaira McCowan
Chicago Sky — Kristine Anigwe
Dallas Wings — Kalani Brown
Minnesota Lynx — Arikie Ogunbowale
Los Angeles Sparks — Katie Lou Smauelson
Phoenix Mercury — Alanna Smith
Connecticut Sun — Napheesa Collier
Washington Mystics — Bridget Carleton
Atlanta Dream — Sophie Cunningham
Seattle Storm — Megan Gustafson
