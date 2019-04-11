2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Football Rosters Announced

The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2019 East-West All-Star Football Game to be played July 17 at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium. The game will

feature some of the best recently graduated football players from around the state.

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Football

East

# Pos. Player Ht. Wt. High School High School Coach 58 DL Brady Alls 6’3” 280 Heritage Wallace Clark 77 OL Payton Baum 6'2" 245 Holly Springs Robert Furth 12 RB Xzavior Bowden 6'1 230 Goldsboro Tim Ray 28 DB Dante Bowlding 5'10 180 Terry Sanford Bruce McClelland 7 DB Zakeem Brooks 5'7 150 John A. Holmes Paul Hoggard 22 RB Keon Caudle 5’11 185 Tarboro Jeff Craddock 42 LB Milton Chandler 6'1 200 Jacksonville Beau Williams 15 DB KentreazCoston 6'0 170 John A. Holmes Paul Hoggard 54 OL Kobe Crump 6’1 240 Lee County Steve Burdeau 57 LB Jaivah Cruse 6'1 220 Clinton Cory Johnson 10 QB Kyler Davis 6'1 208 Seventy-First Duran McLaurin 90 DE Isaiah Dickens 6'0 270 Wake Forest Reggie Lucas 50 OL Isaiah Dunn 6'3" 290 Knightdale Anthony Timmons 5 DE Phillip Foster 6'0 225 Northern Durham John Hammet 18 LB Devon Grant 6'0 195 Wake Forest Reggie Lucas 6 WR Steve Green 5'8 170 Franklinton Jimmy Williams 9 LBColinGuentensberger 6'0" 195 Orange Van Smith 4 K/P Declan Hall 6'3" 160 South Brunswick Robert "Rocky" Lewis 72 OL Tayvian Hall 6'2 265 East Duplin Jack Holley 14 WR Aaron Harris 5'11 185 Northeastern Antonio Moore 21 RB Kendall Harris 5’9” 200 Franklinton Jimmie Williams 23 S Luca Hurst 6"1" 185 Holly Springs Robert Furth 92 DL Antonio Isaac 6'5 260 Richmond Senior Bryan Till 53 OL Connor Keele 6'3 260 Clayton Hunter Jenks 32 WR/HB Uriah Lawrence6'1" 200 Washington Jon Blank 11 WR Matthew Leavelle6'3" 205 Matthew Asim McGill 35 LB Scott Looney 6' 0" 195 Hoggard Craig Underwoord 56 OL Steven McKinney6’2 315 Lee County Steve Burdeau 3 WR CJ Pipkin 6’3 185 John T. Hoggard Craig Underwood 33 DE Dylan Reeves 6'5" 240 Leesville Road Chad Smothers 17 S Tyshoun Thomas 5'9" 170 Scotland Richard Bailey 65 OL Melik Ward 6'0' 260 Tarboro Jeff Craddock 2 QB DavontaeWiggins 6'3 215 Northern Nash Andrew Farriss 8 LB Josh Williams6’0 185 Havelock Anthony Wray 40 TE/DL Lamont Williams5'11 1/2297 Southern Nash Brian Foster 16 WR Jason Wilson 5'8 170 Havelock Anthony Wray

Head Coach: Sport Sawyer Manteo HS

Asst. Coaches: Andy Downing Edenton-Holmes HS

Duran McLaurin Seventy First HS

Kenneth Neal Southern Lee HS

Van Smith Orange HS

Craig Underwood Hoggard HS

West

# Pos. Player Ht. Wt. High School High School Coach 62 OL Josh Baker 6'2" 275 Hibriten Clay Lewis 50 OL Zion Barringer 6'1 265 Crest Nicholas Eddins 35 LB Aristotle Bowles 5'10 210 Olympic Jason Fowler 90 DL Jeremiah Brown 5'9 300 Kings Mountain Greg Lloyd 8 DB KeAndre Buyna 6' 200 Reagan Josh McGee 64 OL Adam Callahan 6'7" 270 Southwestern Randolph Seth Baxter 45 DL Joe Camara 6'2 262 Northwest Cabarrus Brandon Gentry 10 DB Kolby Cuthrell 5’8 155 Southwest Guilford Chuck Doak 4 RB Fabian Duncan 5'9" 202 North Mecklenburg Eric Morman 75 DLMiguelangelEsparza-Calleja 6'0 280 Jay M. Robinson Rich Williams 18 P Ethan Evans 6'3 215 North Surry Danny Lyons 3 WR Cruyff Fleurine 5'9 160 Cherryville Tim Pruitt 21 DB Cameron Gill 6'0 165 Salisbury Brian Hinson 5 LB Alex Gowda 6'2 230 Eastern Guilford Joseph Glass 12 DB Jackson Greene 5'11" 180 Watauga Ryan Habich 24 WR Isiah Hall 5'11 177 Sun Valley Tad Baucom 57 OLBraxton Henderson 5'10 287 Eastern Guilford Joe Glass 42 LBLandon Honeycutt 6'2" 230 Mount Pleasant Michael Johns 20 LB Maddox Johnson 5'11 225 North Davidson Brian Flynn 23 RB Marqwone Jones 6'2 221 Hibriten Clay Lewis 55 DL Devante Lambert 6'3" 260 Ragsdale Johnny Boykin 54 OL Brandon Lewis 6'0 270 North Mecklenburg Eric Morman 81 DL Will Martin 6'2 225 Western Alamance Jeff Snuffer 6 LB Keith Mosely 6'1" 225 Asheville David Burdette 2 WR Breylan Owens 6'2" 180 Brevard Craig Pritchett 14 WR Josh Robinson 5'10 165 Eastern Alamance John Kirby 66 OL Jalen Shelf 6'3 310 East Forsyth Todd Willert 7 QB Trey Shepherd 6'3" 190 Monroe Johnny Sowell 44 LB Hakim Simmons 6' 230 Central Cabarrus Kenneth McClamrock 40 RB JahTwan Stafford 5'8" 180 Monroe Johnny Sowell 99 DL/TE Blake Stephens 6'4 258 North Davidson Brian Flynn 17 WR Simeon Thompson 5'10" 155 Erwin Rodney Pruett 11 QB Kaylon Wade 6'0 170 Kings Mountain Greg Lloyd 65 OL Devonte Washignton 6'5" 295 Reagan Josh McGee 9 DB Kenneth Washington 5´11 180 Shelby Lance Ware 22 DB Larry Williams 5’10 180 Southern Alamance Fritz Hessentaler

Head Coach: Johnny Sowell Monroe HS

Asst. Coaches: Johnny Boykin Ragsdale HS

Joe Glass Eastern Guilford HS

Luke Hyatt Piedmont HS

Mike Wilbanks Shelby HS

Scott Wood Elkin HS