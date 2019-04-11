Alec Cobb(Ragsdale HS) Named To 2019 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society

IRVING, Texas — Hampden-Sydney College senior quarterback Alec Cobb/Ragsdale High School/Jamestown, N.C. has been named a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, comprised of college football players from all divisions who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

Cobb is an economics and business major at the College with a 3.33 cumulative GPA. On the field, he earned Second Team All-ODAC and Second Team VaSID College Division honors in 2018, while second in NCAA Division III and the ODAC with 3,340 passing yards (371.1), completing 285 of 426 attempts (66.9%) with 24 touchdowns. Cobb also ranked second in Division III completions per game (31.7), passing yards per game and total offense (368.7), 13th in completion percentage and 22nd in points responsible for per game (19.6). He led the ODAC in completion percentage, while second in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns. Cobb passed for over 300 yards in eight of nine games and had at least two touchdowns in six games, adding five rushing touchdowns. He passed for a season-high 519 yards and five touchdowns against Emory & Henry on September 29, 2018.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. In its 13th year, he program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 778 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide. The 1,643 players honored in 2019 sets a new high water mark, eclipsing the previous record of 1,274 honorees in 2018. The 424 schools represented breaks the previous mark of 308 set in 2018.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2018;

Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study;

Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and

Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2018 season.