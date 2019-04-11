“Beyond the Bases”, with Page High School baseball coach William Hardin and Pirates’ pitcher Jake Knapp, after Page win over Grimsley, 3-2 on Wednesday night

Our “Beyond the Bases” segment from Page High School, after the 3-2 victory by Page over Grimsley, on Wednesday April 10….

Page Pirates’ senior pitcher Jake Knapp talks about his team’s win over Grimsley and how this game can help his team, as they work to make the playoffs and finish the 2019 season strong…Knapp also looks ahead to his future at UNC-Wilmington…

Click Below….



Page Pirates’ baseball coach William Hardin talks about the win over Grimsley and how big this series has been over the last 3 games, with the two previous games going to Grimsley, 1-0 in 13 Innings in last year’s playoffs, 10-6, with Grimsley winning at Grimsley, back on April 2/last Tuesday and now tonight, Page gets the victory over Grimsley, 3-2, and claiming the win in the bottom of the 7th inning, at home and as you will be able to tell, Coach Hardin is very proud of his Page Pirates…

Click Below for Coach Hardin video…

Page celebration after they broke their post-game huddle/post-game talk…

Click Below…